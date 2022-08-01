Unlike the governing body that oversees college athletics in America, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association seems to be taking a proactive approach with name, image and likeness (NIL) regarding high school athletes across the commonwealth.
The PIAA’s board of directors approved a first reading on a new policy that would allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image or likeness, following in step with what happened with college athletes a year ago.
“We wanted to control the language. We wanted to control the parameters. We didn’t want it to be forced on us,” PIAA Assistant Executive Director Melissa Mertz said. “A big piece of this is the education piece. We have a company that we’ll probably look to partner with to provide education to the students, because there are a lot of implications that come with this, with the IRS, taxes, etc. It’s very important that we do it the right way and educate the families.”
The NCAA’s jump into NIL has been a boon to many college student-athletes, but one that has perhaps widened the divisions between the haves and have-nots. Some schools were clearly more prepared to boost their athletes. With the NCAA somehow getting caught off-guard by the rollout last July, it has led to a helter-skelter approach nationally because different states have different rules for NIL.
Those overseeing Pennsylvania’s high school athletes understand the possibilities something like NIL can mean for student-athletes. While likely not in place until the 2023-24 school year, early PIAA proposals have some reasonable restrictions in place.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, under the PIAA rules as currently proposed, high school athletes could make money off “commercial endorsements and promotional activities,” with limits in place. High school athletes would smartly not be allowed to endorse certain products, including alcohol, casinos and gambling, weapons and ammunition, and adult entertainment. When doing the endorsements, athletes would also not be allowed to use school uniforms, logos or mascots or the PIAA.
“I think it’s huge for young people, for student-athletes, and even young people that aren’t in the athletic realm,” said Mertz. “This age grouping is so into social media and having their image out there and being trendsetters and having lots and lots of followers. It really sets them up to where now they can receive possible compensation or consideration they weren’t able to receive previously.”
Life is vastly different for students and student-athletes today. “Influencers” can have a huge reach, regardless of geography or activity. Allowing those young people — with clear rules in place along with punitive measures for those who overstep — to benefit from their expertise and reach, feels like a good thing.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.