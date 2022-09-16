Danville at Loyalsock
I knew this was going to be the week we found out just how good the Ironmen are, but after watching the Lancers beat Southern Columbia last week, that anticipation for this one grew. The Lancers ran all over Danville in the regular season last year, but the Ironmen certainly got their revenge in the district semifinals. The Lancers seem like a different team this year. Last year’s 1,000-yard receiver Rian Glunk is injured, but sophomore Jaylen Andrews certainly proved to be a strong replacement. He caught a TD pass, returned a kickoff for a TD, and had a fumble recovery for the Lancers in the victory over the Tigers. Justin Van Fleet has decided to commit to the run, even against the Tigers, who had allowed 100 yards in wins over Shamokin and Berwick. Davion Hill is averaging 160 yards per game on the ground, and quarterback Tyler Gee has been more of a runner this season (45 passing attempts, 35 rushing attempts). As good as the offense was, the defense might have been better. They limited Southern Columbia to just one touchdown, and no long touchdown runs. David Boring is as good as a defensive end in the area, if you get a chance, watch his strip and recovery of Braeden Wisloski from the Southern Columbia win. Ian Hornberger is a load in the middle, and attracts two blockers, which allows linebackers Gavin Rice and Logan Bastian to run to the football, both have 30 tackles this season. Danville has looked the part against some over-matched competition over the first three weeks, outscoring its first three foes 179-0. This is going to be the biggest test so far for coach Mike Brennan’s quest to make his team tougher up front on both sides of the ball. Danville struggled to stop the run last season, and spent the off-season coming up with ways to combat that problem. The Ironmen will also be able to attack the Lancers’ defense in more ways than Southern Columbia did last week. Danville’s offense is more diverse this season than Southern Columbia. I think that might be the difference.
Danville 28, Loyalsock 21
Milton at Mount Carmel
It’s a battle of undefeated teams at the Silver Bowl, and the first real test for the Black Panthers’ defense. They’ve allowed just one touchdown so far this season, and have shut out South Williamsport and Midd-West, so far. This Mount Carmel team has been much more balanced than past John Darrah-coached teams. This is the first time in Darrah’s eight seasons that the Red Tornadoes have completed 10 passes in three straight games. Milton will counter with its rushing attack led by Xzavier Minium, but quarterback Cale Bastian must provide a passing element to keep the Mount Carmel defense off balance. In a series that started in 1908, Milton hasn’t beaten Mount Carmel in 12 tries.
Mount Carmel 28, Milton 14
Shamokin at Selinsgrove
How healthy are the Seals for this one? They took one on the chin at Jersey Shore last week, but a return to health will go a long way in improving Selinsgrove’s fortunes. The defense can keep them in this one against the Indians, but will there be enough offense if Mark Pastore can’t go again at quarterback? It’d be fitting for the Selinsgrove offense to bounce back this week. It was a Saturday afternoon game at Kemp Memorial Stadium that was the breakout game for the Selinsgrove offense last year. The Indians have the same injury issues at quarterback. Without Brett Nye last week, Shamokin could move the ball on the ground with Knowledge Artis-Jones, but went away from the senior running back in the second half. Both teams need a bounce-back win, the Indians probably even more than the Seals after losing to Southern Columbia and Mifflinburg after such a promising start against Lewisburg.
Selinsgrove 23, Shamokin 14
Cent. Mountain at Mifflinburg
Classic trap game for Mifflinburg in the battle of the Wildcats. This isn’t the Central Mountain team of the last two years that made great strides. This Central Mountain squad has started 0-3, including Mifflin County snapping its 19-game losing streak in the opener. Central Mountain turned the ball over five times last week, and that won’t do against Mifflinburg. Mifflinburg gave up its first points of the season in last week’s win over Shamokin, but Andrew Diehl was outstanding in the second half to help Mifflinburg pull away. With a game against Jersey Shore next week, Mifflinburg can’t get caught looking too far ahead.
Mifflinburg 35, Central Mountain 7
Jersey Shore at Shikellamy
The Bulldogs have been at a different level at the beginning of the season, outscoring teams 188-18 this season. They’ve been doing well in the passing game and the running game. None of those points have come at the expense of the first-team defense, yet, either. Shikellamy forced five turnovers last week and finally had some good things happen for them. Anybody but Jersey Shore might be in for a tussle with a confident Shikellamy team.
Jersey Shore 35, Shikellamy 7
Lewisburg at Southern Col.
Good heavens the Green Dragons have a tough start to the season. Lewisburg lost on a last-second touchdown to Montoursville to drop to 0-3 on the season, and now have to deal with an angry Southern Columbia team. The Tigers have struggled in the first half so far this season, and it came back to bite them in a loss to Loyalsock last week. The first regular-season loss to a District 4 team since 2011 should be a wake-up call for the Tigers with Danville and Mount Carmel still up on Southern Columbia’s schedule. The Tigers can’t keep making the mistakes — turnovers and penalties — that have plagued them this season. Lewisburg can hang, but needs to have solved its run defense issues this week to stay in it.
Southern Columbia 32, Lewisburg 14
Warrior Run at Hughesville
The Spartans are coming off a tough loss. Bloomsburg returned a fumble 84 yards in the final three minutes to beat the Spartans. Maybe more concerning, Hughesville had 11 plays inside the 20, in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t score. That probably won’t be a problem against the Defenders, who are under-manned and under-sized this season. The chuck-and-duck offense has produced some points and yards. Samuel Hall has 190 yards and two touchdowns receiving in the early season. Warrior Run will have to avoid Aiden Barlett, who has four interceptions already this season for the Spartans.
Hughesville 42, Warrior Run 21
Marian at
Line Mountain
The Eagles are one of those teams that could be pretty scary to deal with by the end of the season. It’s just a matter of Line Mountain learning to win. They allowed three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose by a score to a pretty good Tri-Valley team. If Line Mountain doesn’t get down on itself this game — a replacement for a Mid-Penn Conference crossover game for Middletown, which had its season canceled due to a hazing incident — is certainly winnable. Matt Martin is a load to bring down, but the Colts’ don’t provide much of a passing threat. Martin has run for 355 yards and five of the seven touchdowns that 2-1 Marian Catholic has scored. The Colts’ defense has played well, allowing just a touchdown in each of Marian’s two wins. Martin leads the team with 35 tackles from his linebacker spot, while the Rodino twins — James (8) and Jesse (7) — have combined for 15 tackles for loss.
Line Mountain 17, Marian Catholic 14
Bloomsburg at Midd-West
Madden Locke will be tough to stop for the Mustangs. Locke returned fumble 84 yards for a touchdown, and also had a 69-yard catch-and-run on offense in the Panthers’ 18-14 win over Hughesville. The Mustangs had tough matchups in week one and three in Mifflinburg and Milton. Midd-West’s game plan is pretty simple, run the ball, and play mistake-free football. If they can keep Locke under control, and not give up the big play, the Mustangs have a chance to be around in the fourth quarter.
Bloomsburg 27, Midd-West 13