Baked Beans
To be perfectly honest, my idea of preparing baked beans for a picnic is to open a can of my favorite brand, heat in a pan with chopped, cooked/chopped bacon added to the top. Put it in a picnic dish and serve.
However, my mother-by-marriage, who you may have guessed is an amazing cook, can be talked into making this baked bean recipe for important picnics and special occasions. If you remember the baked beans from the Winfield Carnival, this is that recipe.
Carnival Beans
Wash, drain and cover 1 lb of navy dried beans with water and allow to soak overnight.
In the morning, DO NOT DRAIN! Cook until the beans are done - you determine how soft you want them to be. AGAIN! DO NOT DRAIN!
Add the following:
1 1/8 c brown sugar
1/3 c ketchup – you can add more if you want
1 lb bacon — diced
Bake at 350° in a covered casserole for 3 - 4 hours. Stir occasionally.