Chicken
There are so many recipes for chicken. If you have one you love, there is no need to change. If you like the chicken from the grocery store, that will work, too.
My favorite “easy” recipe is very simple. Spray a baking dish with non-stick spray. Pour some of your favorite bottled barbecue sauce — I like one with a touch of honey — into the dish so the bottom of your chicken pieces will rest in the sauce. Place the pieces you have selected to bake in the dish (meaty side up). Brush each piece with the sauce.
I also like my chicken cooked really well, so I bake it uncovered (350° oven) for thirty minutes or so before I loosely cover it with foil. How much longer you bake it depends upon how you like your chicken cooked, You can turn the pieces once or twice during cooking and, if needed, add a little more sauce.
This recipe is good hot or cold. Transport it appropriately.