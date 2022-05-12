Cole Slaw
Combine the following:
1 c cider vinegar
2 c sugar
1/4 c water
1 tsp dry mustard
1 tsp celery seed
Boil for one minute. Cool for at least 10 or 12 hours or over night.
Mix together the following:
1 large head of cabbage, grated
1 large carrots, grated
1 red or green bell pepper, grated
1 tsp salt
Let the mixture stand for one hour. Squeeze out the juice. Add the cold syrup to the grated mixture, Blend well, Spoon into containers and freeze. The frozen container makes a perfect item to help keep other food cold.