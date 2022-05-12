Meatloaf
My favorite meatloaf recipe is easy to prepare. For many years, I have used the recipe that used to be on the Lipton Onion Soup box. It is not always on the box anymore, but here it is.
1 envelope Lipton® Recipe Onion Soup Mix
2 lbs ground beef
3/4 c plain dry bread crumbs
2 eggs
3/4 c water
1/3 c ketchup
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Shape into loaf in 13 x 9-inch baking or roasting pan. Bake uncovered until done, about 1 hour. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
** I like to divide the mixture and make two loaves - it’s up to you.
If you’re not traveling far for your picnic, you can wrap the meatloaf in foil and take it to eat warm. If you have a long distance to travel, it would be best to put the meatloaf in the fridge (wrapped in foil or plastic wrap) and allow it to thoroughly cool.
This meatloaf recipe is delicious warm or cold.
However, you may have your own special recipe — so go for it!