Potato Salad
This recipe was given to me by my mother-by-marriage, who is an excellent cook, twenty years ago.
The best way to make this potato salad is to prepare the dressing first.
Dressing:
1/2 c sugar
1/2 tsp salt
1 T vinegar
1 T yellow mustard
approximately 1 c of salad dressing
This recipe works best if you allow the dressing to blend for several hours in the refrigerator before you pour it over the potatoes.
Cut 2 - 3 lbs of potatoes that you have peeled into quarters. Cover with water, sprinkle salt and bring to a boil. The potatoes should cook until they are fork tender. Do not cook until they are mushy. Plunge the potatoes into a cold water bath and cube the cooked potatoes. Add to a bowl.
While the potatoes are boiling, chop the amount of celery you want to use (I like a lot). And, you need to dice half of a medium onion. Add these to the potatoes after you have cubed them.
Pout the dressing over the potatoes and gently blend. Try to do this before the potatoes have completely cooled.
This recipe can be enjoyed hot, I’m told, but I like it cold. I also like to add sliced hard-boiled eggs to the mixture and to decorate the top with a few more sliced egg pieces. A little shake of paprika makes it festive.
This is one of those dishes you need to be sure to keep cold.