The Rural Electrification Act of 1936 was the forebear of DRIVE’s project to provide affordable broadband to underserved areas. Both federally funded projects, although 86 years apart, leveled the playing field providing wholesale public access to utilities necessary for economic development and a better standard of living.
DRIVE and director, Jennifer Wakeman, along with the Commissioners of Montour, Columbia, Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties have enabled fast internet services by using CARES Act funding. Their collective work and determination, judging facts while using critical, cost-effective thinking are enhancing our area.
Reasonable, bipartisan, progressive individuals have come together to provide a unique, modern infrastructure required for the 21st century. The pioneering wireless technology provides our area a fair chance to compete economically, while closing the onternet gap and revolutionizing life in rural Central Pennsylvania. Congratulations to all involved in making fast, reliable wireless Internet services a reality!
Imagine what more can be accomplished by forward-thinking individuals transcending politics and setting aside culture wars, for the good of our communities.
Brit Roth,
Danville