PITTSBURGH — Josh Palacios hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied twice from two runs down to beat the Phillies 6-4 on Sunday and clinch the three-game series.
With Jared Triolo on as the automatic runner, Palacios led off the 10th by driving a slider from Andrew Vasquez (2-1) 367 feet to right. He celebrated his 28th birthday with his second homer of the season as the Pirates (47-58) took two of three from the Phillies (56-49), who fell a half-game behind in the hunt for the third NL wild card.
Palacios, who went 3 for 5, is the first Pirates player to hit a walkoff home run on his birthday, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
“After I hit that ball, I think I blacked out,” Palacios said. “I don’t know. I still might be blacked out right now. ... Best birthday I can ask for, aside for probably my first birthday, coming into this Earth.”
Alec Bohm singled to start the 10th for Philadelphia and went to second on a throwing error by Triolo, putting automatic runner Bryce Harper on third. Harper hesitated to run when Trea Turner flew out to right, ultimately charging home when catcher Endy Rodriguez threw to second with Bohm scrambling back to the base. Nick Gonzales’ throw back to Rodriguez beat Harper for the second out. Angel Perdomo (2-1) struck out Edmundo Sosa to end the threat.
With two outs in the seventh, Harper bounced a 2-2 pitch down the first-base line that kicked off the glove of Connor Joe, who attempted a diving stop at first. Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs scored to break a 2-2 tie before Bohm tacked on another run with an RBI single.
Braves 8, Brewers 6
ATLANTA — Matt Olson drove in five runs with two homers, including a go-ahead, two-run blast in the eighth, and Atlanta beat Milwaukee to cap its sweep of the high-scoring series.
Orlando Arcia led off the eighth with a double to left field off Joel Payamps (4-2). With one out, Olson’s 35th homer landed in the Atlanta bullpen in right-center, giving the Braves the lead. It was the first earned runs allowed by Payamps, who took a 1.68 ERA into the game, since June 8.
Kirby Yates (5-0) pitched a scoreless eighth. Raisel Iglesias earned his 20th save by striking out the side in the ninth.
Reds 9, Dodgers 0
LOS ANGELES — Elly De La Cruz, Joey Votto and Matt McLain homered, and Cincinnati took over sole possession of first place in the NL Central.
De La Cruz went 4-for-5 and scored twice as the Reds rapped out 14 hits in taking two of three from the NL West-leading Dodgers. It was LA’s worst loss since a 15-0 defeat to San Francisco on June 17.
Graham Ashcraft (6-7) scattered five hits over six innings and struck out two.
Cardinals 3, Cubs 0
ST. LOUIS — Steven Matz and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and St. Louis snapped Chicago’s eight-game winning streak.
Tyler O’Neill, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt drove in runs in the first two innings for the Cardinals before the pitchers took it from there.
Matz (2-7) allowed four hits in six innings with two strikeouts and no walks. He has not allowed an earned run over his last two starts, covering 12 innings.
St. Louis salvaged the final game of the four-game set and had lost its previous six home games to the Cubs.
Mets 5, Nationals 2
NEW YORK — Justin Verlander earned his 250th career victory in what could be his final start for New York.
Francisco Lindor homered and had three hits for the fourth-place Mets, who took three of four from last-place Washington. Pete Alonso drove in two runs.
Verlander (6-5) allowed one run in 51/3 innings to become the 49th major league pitcher to reach 250 wins.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 9, Yankees 3
BALTIMORE — Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer as part of a seven-run first inning for Baltimore, and the Orioles went on to a victory over New York.
The Orioles led 6-0 before they even made an out against Luis Severino (2-5), and they took two of three in the weekend series. The win kept Baltimore 1 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay atop the AL East. The Yankees are 3 1/2 behind the last playoff spots in the American League after missing a chance to gain on Houston and Toronto.
Rays 8, Astros 2
HOUSTON — Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer and drove in three, Josh Lowe capped a four-run first with a three-run double, and Tampa Bay beat Houston.
The Rays got to Houston starter Brandon Bielak (5-6) for four runs in the first, with Yandy Díaz scoring on a fielding error by José Abreu before Josh Lowe hit his three-run double. Bielak allowed six runs — three earned — on eight hits with four strikeouts in five innings.
Angels 3, Blue Jays 2, 10 innings
TORONTO — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning, and Los Angeles beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.
Renfroe’s 17th home run of the season came off Blue Jays right-hander Yimi García (3-4). It was the Angels’ first hit with a runner in scoring position in the series. Renfroe went 3-for-4 and drove in all three runs.
Royals 2, Twins 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Freddy Fermin hit a homer, Maikel Garcia had an RBI double, Ryan Yarbrough gave up one run over seven innings and Kansas City completed a sweep of Minnesota.
Yarbrough (4-5) had his best start of the season going seven innings, allowing one earned run and giving up seven hits while fanning five.
Kenta Maeda (2-6) went five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and struck out seven. It’s the first time in over a month that the Twins lost a game he started.
Carlos Hernandez shut down the Twins in the ninth for the first save of his career.
Guardians 5, White Sox 0
CHICAGO — José Ramírez homered twice and drove in three runs, helping Aaron Civale and Cleveland earned a split of the four-game series.
Steven Kwan also homered in manager Terry Francona’s 1,927th win, breaking a tie with Casey Stengel for 13th on the career list.
Civale (5-2), a potential trade target ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, pitched six innings in his second straight win. He allowed three hits, struck out four and walked two.
INTERLEAGUE
Padres 5, Rangers 3
SAN DIEGO — Gary Sanchez homered twice, Juan Soto doubled in Fernando Tatis Jr. from first base and left-hander Blake Snell had another strong start for San Diego, who beat Texas for a three-game sweep.
Josh Hader retired Josh Jung with the bases loaded in the ninth inning for his 25th save in 29 chances.
Giants 4, Red Sox 3, 10 innings
SAN FRANCISCO — Joc Pederson singled in Patrick Bailey in the 10th inning, and San Francisco earned its first home series win against Boston since 2004.
Bailey began the inning at second base. After Casey Schmitt was hit by a pitch from Mauricio Llovera (1-1), Brandon Crawford attempted to sacrifice the runners over. But Boston catcher Connor Wong was unable to field the ball, and Crawford reached on an infield single. Pederson then lined a 1-2 sinker from Llovera into right field.
Boston missed a chance to take the lead in the top of the 10th when Tristan Beck (2-0) got Yu Chang to strike out swinging with two runners on.
Marlins 8, Tigers 6
MIAMI — Garrett Cooper and Jean Segura homered, newly acquired relievers Jorge López and David Robertson played key roles, and Miami beat Detroit.
López (5-2) got the last two outs in the seventh, and Robertson closed with a perfect ninth in his Marlins debut for his 16th save.
Tigers star slugger Miguel Cabrera doubled and walked in his last appearance in Miami, the place he started his career.
Mariners 4, Diamondbacks 0
PHOENIX — Luis Castillo threw six sharp innings, J.P. Crawford connected for a solo homer, and Seattle took two of three games in the weekend series.
Castillo (7-7) gave up just two hits, striking out seven and walking one while throwing 102 pitches. The right-hander has a 2.88 ERA this season.
Rockies 2, Athletics 0
DENVER — Ty Blach tossed five strong innings, Ryan McMahon had two hits and drove in both runs, and Colorado salvaged the final game of the three-game series.
After the game the Rockies sent slugger C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Angels.
The Angels sent minor league pitchers Mason Albright and Jake Madden to the Rockies on Sunday in the deal that brought two former Angels first-round draft picks back to the team.