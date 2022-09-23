Daryn Pitman, after winning at Selinsgrove Speedway for the first time in 10 years had only one question as he exited his winning race car in victory lane during Friday night's National Open preliminary race.
"Do I get a cake?” he asked, remembering the cakes awarded to winners by the Middleburg IGA.
Pittman blasted to the front of the Sprint Car feature from the outside pole position followed by Brian Brown, Anthony Macri, Brent Marks and Cory Eliason.
Brown's car looked like it faltered on an early restart with Macri and Marks getting by but Brown recovered and maintained fourth.
Through the middle part of the race, the battle for second heated up with Macri and Marks swapping positions and the pair driving up to the back of Pittman’s racer.
The caution was unfurled on lap 17 when Gio Scelzi stopped on the speedway.
“The top was fast early.” Pittman said. “I expected the bottom to come in. I wanted to go down low on the restart but the momentum was so good up high I stayed up there. Brent showed me his nose so I knew he came off the bottom. It feels really good to be one of the few drivers in the country to beat Brent.”
On the restart, Pittman immediately opened up a half straightaway lead and maintained it beating Marks, Eliason, Macri, and Devon Borden.
Sprint Car heats were won by Pittman and Eliason. Macri set a fast time of 15.803 seconds in time trials.
Jeff Rine grabbed the point to start the Late Model feature followed by Mike Lupfer, Rick Eckert, last week's winner, Dylan Yoder and Shaun Jones.
Eckert and Yoder got by Lupfer and started to chase down the high-flying Rine.
By lap 11 Eckert was on Rine’s rear bumper and soon pulled even with the leader. Lap 13 saw Eckert tag the outside wall with Yoder getting by for second.
Yoder ducked under Rine on lap 17 and drove off the second turn with the lead. Two laps later, a recovered Eckert passed Rine for the runner up spot but that was short-lived when he slowed with a flat, bringing out the yellow.
Bryan Bernheisel raced the final laps side-by-side allowing Yoder to drive to victory.
Bernheisel, Rine, Brett Schadel and Coleby Frye rounded out the top five.
“It’s pretty cool to pass Eckert and Rine at Selinsgrove” Yoder said. “Two of the best to ever race here and to finish ahead of Bernheisel whose been really fast here too. I didn’t think I was going to have anything for those guys. My car was really slow at the beginning but it came in late.”
The win made Yoder the only three-time winner this season and with his runner-up finish Bernheisel was crowned the track champion. His second.
Nick Dickson, Shaun Jones and Mike Lupfer won the Late Model heats.
410 Sprint Cars – 16 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 27 Daryn Pittman 2) 19M Brent Marks 3) 71 Cory Eliason 4) 39M Anthony Macri 5) 23 Devon Borden 6) 21 Brian Brown 7) 6 Ryan Smith 8) 75 Tyler Ross 9) 12 Blane Heimbach 10) 33 Michael Walter 11) 5G Briggs Danner 12) 18 Gio Scelzi 13) 20 Ryan Taylor 14) 35 Jason Shultz 15) 17B Steve Buckwalter 16) M1 Mark Smith
Heat Winners: Daryn Pittman, Cory Eliason
Time Trials: 1) 39M Anthony Macri 15.803 2) 21 Brian Brown 15.861 3) 19M Brent Marks 15.983 4) 71 Cory Eliason 16.026 5) 27 Daryn Pittman 16.030
6) 18 Gio Scelzi 16.041 7) 23 Devon Borden 16.060 8) 12 Blane Heimbach 16.171 9) 35 Jason Shultz 16.205 10) 6 Ryan Smith 16.252
11) 75 Tyler Ross 16.357 12) 17B Steve Buckwalter 16.379 13) M1 Mark Smith 16.437 14) 20 Ryan Taylor 16.518 15) 33 Michael Walter 16.550 16) 5G Briggs Danner 16.578
Super Late Models – 20 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 24 Dylan Yoder 2) 119 Bryan Bernheisel 3) 2J Jeff Rine 4) 22 Brett Schadel 5) F1 Coleby Frye 6) 17 Nick Dickson 7) 32J Shaun Jones 8) 93 Cory Lawler 9) 31 Jim Bernheisel 10) 2 Andrew Yoder 11) 06 Mike Lupfer 12) B2 Brian Booze 13) 0Rick Eckert 14) 7 Meade Hahn 15)27 Jim Yoder 16) G05 Paul Spear 17) 63 Nathan Long 18) 9 Hayes Mattern 19) 74 Randy Christine 20) 92 Shaun Lawton
Heat Winners: Nick Dickson, Shaun Jones, Mike Lupfer