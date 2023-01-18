Metro Creative
February 14 is a day dedicated to love. and for couples who are pondering their futures together, Valentine’s Day may seem tailor-made for wedding proposals. According to a survey of 1,000 married adults by James Allen, an online diamond and bridal jewelry retailer, people really love getting engaged on Valentine’s Day. Forty-three percent of Millennials report favoring Valentine’s Day for proposals — whether they’re doing the asking or being asked.
There are a few things to keep in mind when considering whether or not to pop the question on Valentine’s Day. Here are some ideas for planning the proposal.
Make it your own
Even if the proposal is taking place on one of the most popular days of the year to get engaged, interject some personality into the occasion. Include important elements that are dear to the person to whom you are proposing, such as favorite flowers or a preferred restaurant. Restaurant reservations may be hard to come by on Valentine’s Day, so you may want to select a more private meal at home or something catered unless you want to share your proposal with a crowd.
Visit possible locations
Think about where you would like to propose and visit those areas at different times of the day. Timing a proposal during sunset with the rays creating a warm glow on a park bench or on the incoming tide can make it more magical. Adjust proposal area plans for busier crowds expected on Valentine’s Day.
Have the ring at the ready
Jewelry shops are in demand around Valentine’s Day, so be sure to choose and have the ring sized well in advance of the proposal. This ensures the ring will be ready in time. If the ring will be a surprise, get hints beforehand to understand your loved one’s design tastes. Consider bringing a friend along when shopping to offer support and advice.
Use chocolate to your advantage
Boxes of chocolate are ubiquitous on Valentine’s Day. Nestle the ring inside of a box of truffles or another favorite confection and have the question “Will you marry me?” attached to the inside of the box.
Hire a photographer
Work with a photographer to capture the moment, whether it’s a professional photographer or a friend enlisted for the task. This way you can be fully immersed in the moment as it unfolds, and then look back on the experience from a different perspective when the photos are printed.
Valentine’s Day is a popular time for wedding proposals. With a little planning, the occasion can be even more special.