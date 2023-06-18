Concerns about the effects of climate change have given rise to a dramatic increase in interest regarding the importance of attracting pollinating insects to our gardens. For those who have long advocated planting more native species to attract a better variety of insects to the garden, this news is heartening.
For those new to gardening or for whom concern for preserving and enhancing our native insects is a developing interest, the amount of information available can be overwhelming.
What are the best plants for pollinators, and how can we best meet the needs of those myriad creatures? Fortunately, starting a garden for pollinators is easy if one keeps a few simple rules in mind. Begin by choosing plants that are native to your area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources defines a native plant as present when European settlement began. Once you have identified native plants, cultivate them for three seasons of bloom. That way, pollinators will find nectar and pollen from spring through autumn. And don’t forget; birds feed on the insects and caterpillars that enjoy our flowers, so the benefits of a pollinator garden extend beyond the insects who visit.
Sometimes, early spring is a neglected season in our gardens as far as blooming plants are concerned. We get so excited to plant for summer beauty that we may forget that early spring is when bees and other insects are most in need of nourishment. It is not surprising that native plants that bloom in early spring prefer shade or dappled sunlight since they cannot tolerate the heat and sun of summer.
If you have an area of partial shade, consider planting such lovely natives as mayapple (Podophyllum peltatum), Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica), Jacob’s ladder (Polemonium reptans), yellow trout lily (Erythronium americanum), wild ginger (Asarum canadense) and wild columbine (Aquilegia canadensis). At the risk of drawing ire from some lawn purists, I would also encourage readers to allow the common dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) to remain in the yard until the yellow flower has faded. Though not native, this naturalized plant is ubiquitous in our gardens and is an early source of nutrients for pollinating insects, especially bees. This is one of those times when our aesthetic preferences should give way to the needs of the insects that help to sustain our food web.
Planning for a summer garden includes choosing plants that are probably more familiar to many people. The economy of words preludes providing an exhaustive list here. Still, native plants that take advantage of the summer sun are beautiful and attractive to the bees, butterflies, and other insects that visit our gardens.
Perennials for sunny, dry sites include common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca), Butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), Bee-balm (Monarda fistulosa), beardtongue (Penstemon digitalis), and black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta). Plants for sunny, moist sites include turtlehead (Chelone glabra), boneset (Eupatorium fistulosum), wild geranium (Geranium maculatum), and cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis). Don’t forget to include some of the many varieties of the native annual sunflowers (Helianthus annuus). Avoid sunflower varieties that are “pollen-less.” The native bees will thank you.
Though many perennials continue blooming into early autumn, a few will give you an extended flush of blooms when others in the garden have begun to fade. White snakeroot (Eupatorium rugosum), sneezeweed (Helenium autumnale), New England aster (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae), great blue lobelia (Lobelia siphilitica), and varieties of goldenrod (Solidago spp.) are great choices for extending the bloom season as late as possible.
In the interest of clarity and economy of words, this article has been limited to information to help you choose herbaceous perennials that attract pollinating insects and the birds that feed on them to the garden. However, a garden for pollinators should include three stories of pollen and nectar-producing plants: trees, shrubs, and herbaceous perennials.
Consider this brief article as a jumping-off point for exploring the plethora of plants in all three categories that will provide a hospitable environment for pollinators and hours of enjoyment and natural beauty for you. A great resource for such a journey is the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at dcnr.pa.gov.