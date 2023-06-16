Lewisburg junior Eddie Monaco was dominant across the board for the Green Dragons this spring, winning 21-of-23 singles matches, and became the first Valley boy to win a match at states since 2019.
He also helped the Green Dragons blitz through the regular season unbeaten with their lone loss coming in the District 4 final to fellow unbeaten squad Central Columbia.
Monaco, the District 4 singles champion for the second time, is The Daily Item’s Boys Tennis Player of the Year.
Monaco dropped just a single game in an opening-round romp at states before dropping a three-setter in the quarterfinals.
Monaco, who entered states 20-1 this year in singles, smoked District 6 champion Xane Whitesel of Juniata, 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time. Monaco is the first Valley player since Milton’s Eric Counsil in 2019 to reach the quarterfinals. The last Lewisburg player to win one match was Tim Sprunt in 2017.
In the quarterfinals, Monaco rallied after dropping the first set to District 7 runner-up Sererin Harmon to win the second set to force a decisive third set.
“Eddie had an impressive run at the singles state tournament,” new Lewisburg coach Evan Lepovetsky said. “His first round match showcased his readiness and desire to play tennis against some of the best competition the state can offer. He soundly beat his first opponent and garnered the fuel to face off his next opponent later that day. Next, through willpower and a stubbornness to compete, nearly completed the comeback of the tournament. He finished the longest match of the tournament, nearly 3 hours, trying to snag the opportunity to play in the semi-finals and came up just short.”
Monaco went 15-1 in the regular season as Lewisburg’s No. 1 singles player. As the top seed at districts, Monaco breezed through the tournament. He dropped just 12 games across four matches, beating teammate Will Cecchini in the final.
“As his coach, I witnessed the culmination of his tennis fundamentals paired with his stamina and mental toughness be on full display against his opponent,” Lepovetsky said. “I couldn’t be more proud of his accomplishments, including his success during the regular season, district competitions, and at the state tournament. He now looks forward to preparing for next season, and as his coach, will do everything in my ability to help him achieve his goals.”