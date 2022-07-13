Dear officer,
Two weeks ago you walked past my car, pointed to my Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America bumper sticker and commented. I couldn’t hear exactly what you said, but due to the startled look on your face and the laughter of your fellow officer, I assume it was mocking. I laughed as well and offered to chat, but you both walked past me and continued to laugh.
If you had stopped, I would have asked what you know about “Moms Demand Action.” Do you know that our local chapter worked tirelessly for years, alongside Republican and Democratic legislators to pass ACT 79? This bill increased safety provisions related to firearms in both Protection From Abuse orders and misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence. I would have asked if you know that because domestic violence situations are among the most dangerous for law enforcement, the bill protects survivors of domestic violence, and officers. We proudly stood with law enforcement to pass this bill.
I would have assured you that “Moms Demand Action” supports the Second Amendment and works with gun owners to spread a message of safe firearm storage to keep children from gaining unsupervised access to weapons. I would have asked your opinion on what we can do to make our communities safer from gun violence. I’d have assured you that we are your allies and I would have invited you to our next meeting.
If you are interested in that conversation, please reach out.
Mary Markle,
Selinsgrove