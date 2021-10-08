Pa. Game Commission
The numbers tell the tale when it comes to just how good black bear hunting opportunities are in Pennsylvania these days.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commissioner, hunters harvested more than 4,000 bears in a single year three times since 2005 and twice 2011. The all-time record of 4,653 came in 2019. Nine of the 10 largest harvests ever occurred in the last 13 years, with the 2020 harvest of 3,621 bears ranking sixth.
With lots of bears still on the landscape and this fall’s slate of seasons again big on the opportunity, the potential is there again for another big season the Game Commission reports
“We’ve got many, many black bears, including some of the biggest in the country, spread across the Commonwealth and within reach of hunters everywhere,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Plus, our various bear seasons give hunters the opportunity to pursue them in numerous ways throughout the fall.
“This is an exciting time to be a bear hunter. It’s no wonder more and more people are taking to the bear woods every autumn.”
The bear season kicks off across Pennsylvania on Oct. 16. Bear hunters this fall will be able to hunt in several distinctive seasons.
There is a statewide three-week archery bear season; a one-week muzzleloader bear season that offers three days of rifle hunting for certain classifications of hunters including juniors and seniors; and a four-day statewide firearms bear season that includes a Sunday.
As in the past, many WMUs will allow bear hunting during the first – and in some units, even the second – week of the statewide firearms deer season. Unlike last year, though, when bears didn’t become legal game until the first Monday, hunters in 2021 will be able to harvest them on the opening weekend of deer season, both Saturday and Sunday.
“Pennsylvania has been a bear hunting destination for many, many years,” said Emily Carrollo, the Game Commission’s bear biologist. “I don’t expect that to change. Despite large harvests in the past, we’ve still got plenty of bears, and lots of big ones, out there.”
She recommended that hunters looking for bears focus first on finding food sources, ranging from apples to hard-mast crops like the nuts from oak, hickory and beech trees to standing agricultural crops. Then, she added, look for actual bear sign.
Of course, even in the best spots, not every hunter will fill a bear tag. Hunter success rates are typically around 2 or 3 percent.
But with so many bears in so many places, just being in the woods give hunters a better chance of filling a tag than at maybe any other time in the last century-plus.
Checking bears
Hunters who harvest a bear must have it checked by the Game Commission. How to do that varies, depending on season.
During the four-day statewide regular firearms season and the extended bear season that overlaps with a portion of the firearms deer season, the Game Commission operates check stations at several locations. A list of those is available on pages 37 (regular season) and 38 (extended season) of the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest.
Hunters who take a bear during any archery season or the October muzzleloader and special firearms seasons must contact the appropriate Game Commission region office for details on how to have their bear checked. Contact information for region offices and lists of the counties they serve are on page 3 of the digest.
In all cases, hunters are encouraged to use a stick to prop open their bear’s mouth soon after harvest and before the jaw stiffens. That allows agency staff to remove a tooth, used to determine the bear’s age.
One other thing it’s recommended hunters do is go into the woods with a plan for how to get a bear out if they harvest one. Some bears get very large, but even smaller ones can be difficult for one person to handle.