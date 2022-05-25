NORTHUMBERLAND — Point Drive In outside Northumberland is closing after this season, the company announced on Wednesday.
"Unfortunately due to circumstances out of our control, we will no longer be able to be open during the week this summer. We will be able to open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the year. We will also only be open this year until the end of July," the company wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.
David Renn is the owner of the drive-in theater at 3601 Point Township Drive, Northumberland. This is his 34th season.
"Due to all of this we are offering partial refunds on all season passes sold. If you purchased a family pass we are refunding $100 and if you purchased a couples pass we are refunding $75. Please message the drive-in page for your refund," they wrote. "This will be our last season at the drive-in, so please come out and make the most of it. We are so sad that it has come to this, but unfortunately things are out of our control."
They added, "We want to thank each and every one of you for being with us through the years. We have loved every minute of it."
— JUSTIN STRAWSER