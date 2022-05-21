SUNBURY — Sunbury police continued the search for accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru who police say fatally shot 30-year-old Kareem Jakes Thursday inside the Penn Jersey Food Mart on Fourth Street.
Uhuru, 23, who officers say is armed and dangerous, fled the scene of the shooting after police said he fired multiple shots into Jakes and left him for dead before leaving the store in a blue BMW, which was later recovered on Reagan Street, near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen said an argument inside the convenience store led to the shooting.
On Friday a group of Jakes friends and family displayed pictures and balloons in front of the store for a vigil.
In court documents, Bremigen said when he and Cpl. Brad Slack arrived at the Fourth Street store Thursday, the victim’s sister told them Jakes was shot.
After entering the store, Bremigen said he saw Jakes on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds and bleeding. A store clerk and other employees said Uhuru pulled a gun and shot Jakes, according to a criminal complaint.
Bremigen reviewed video surveillance footage from the store. He reported it showed Uhuru pulling into the parking lot of the store and walking inside. The video shows Uhuru going to a cooler when he and Jakes engage in a conversation, according to police.
Uhuru is then seen standing in line when Jakes walked up and took a “fighting stance,” according to Bremigen in the criminal complaint. Bremigen said Jakes then struck Uhuru with his fist, and Uhuru then pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Jakes and fired several shots, according to the criminal complaint.
A search warrant was issued for Uhuru’s home on Fairmount Avenue and other evidence was collected, police said.
Police received word the blue BMW was seen on Snydertown Road and was eventually pulled over on Reagan Street.
Uhuru was not inside the vehicle, but police found Uhuru’s father driving, police said. The man told police that his son called him and told him where the vehicle was parked and sent a map location of the area in Elysburg where the vehicle was parked, Bremigen wrote in the criminal complaint.
Uhuru is still on the run and faces felony criminal homicide and voluntary manslaughter charges. Anyone with information on Uhuru is asked to call Northumberland County 911.