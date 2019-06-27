State Police, Selinsgrove
n Retail theft. 3:13 p.m. June 9. 8100 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Samala Wilson, 39, of Millmont, was observed removing approximately $15 of merchandise from Coles Hardware in Middleburg.
n Theft of lost/mislaid property. 9:30 a.m. June 21. Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County. A 62 year old male, of Selinsgrove, reported the theft of a Samsun Galaxy S10 Plus cell phone after he used the gas pumps at Harvey’s Food Market.
n Criminal mischief. June 21-22. 275 Campground Lane, Beaver Township, Snyder County. A disgruntled customer defaced a campground sign with spray paint and struck a road sign with a vehicle.
n Theft disposition of funds. Noon April 8. 1503 Troup Valley Road, Perry Township, Snyder County. Someone cashed a tax refund check for $534 belonging to Nancy Beatty, 80, of Mount Pleasant Mills, at the M&T Bank in Selinsgrove.
n Bad checks. April 16. 28 Silver Moon Lane, Kelly Township, Union County. Priscilla Shoemaker, 38, of Bloomsburg, wrote checks totaling $250 to DJ Choices that were returned for insufficient funds.
n Assault. 3:30 a.m. June 22. 260 International Dr., Kelly Township, Union County. Christopher Theurer, 43, of Coudersport, and Justin Calzada, 23, of Northumberland, engaged in a verbal argument near the front entrance of Sheetz. The argument then turned physical. Theurer suffered a deep cut on his forehead that required medical attention. He was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment. Theurer is charged with summary harassment and disorderly conduct. Calzada is charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
n Crash. 8:34 a.m. June 24. Route 104 south of Bickel Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County. A 2016 Ford Focus driven by Benjamin T. Hollenbach, of Mifflinburg, was driving slowly behind a township vehicle that had its hazard lights activated and an orange strobe light activated. Donald E. Martz, 84, of Middleburg, did not realize that Hollenbach was traveling so slow and could not slow down in time. Martz’s 2005 Chevrolet Express struck Hollenbach’s vehicle in the rear bumper causing it to travel up an embankment. Both vehicles were lodged into each other and came to final rest along the roadway. Martz was cited for following too closely.
n Theft of lost/mislaid property. 1:25 p.m. June 14. 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Someone took $100 that Renee Wagner, 52, of Middleburg, left in the register.
n Crash. 11:15 a.m. Aug. 24. Mill Road at its intersection with Airport Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2015 Ford Edge driven by Yvonne M. Roadarmel, 75, of Port Trevorton, began to cross Mill Road when it entered the eastbound lane of travel and was struck by a 2011 Toyota Prius driven by Jenna E. Ritter, 18, of Selinsgrove as it was traveling east on Mill Road. After impact, Roadarmel’s vehicle spun in a clockwise rotation and came to rest on Airport Road. Ritter’s vehicle came to rest on Mill Road at its intersection with Airport Road. Ritter and her 17 year old female passenger were transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Roadarmel was cited for stop sign and yield signs.
State Police, Milton
n Drug possession. 7:26 p.m. June 1. Route 15 S/White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County. During a traffic stop for a stop sign violation, the operator, Morgan Harmon, 28, of Milton, showed indicators of impairment. It was then discovered that Harmon was under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
n DUI crash. 9:03 p.m. June 11. Buffalo and Walbash roads, West Buffalo Township, Union County. While responding to a one vehicle crash it was determined that the operator of the 2009 Harley-Davidson, Nikk Smith, 27, of Lewisburg, was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.
n Crash. 2:44 p.m. June 20. Continental Boulevard north of Gardner Road, Anthony Township, Montour County. A 2019 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Brian C. Marr, 36, of Turbotville, exited the right side of the roadway and hit a utility pole. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. Marr was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
n Crash. 12:49 a.m. June 21. I80 at Montour County rest area, Liberty Township, Montour County. Abdourahamane Bah, 26, of Memphis, Tenn., fell asleep and drove his 2015 Volvo truck tractor off the north side of the roadway, onto the ramp of the rest area where it struck a large traffic sign and then drove into a grove of trees. Bah was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Drug possession. 8:50 p.m. June 17. 2159 I80 W, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. During a traffic stop for a traffic and equipment violation, contact with the operator, Stephen Reid, 27, of Lewisburg, showed indicators of criminal activity. It was determined that Reid was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and incarcerated at Northumberland County Jail.
n Crash. 2:23 p.m. June 21. Factory Street at its intersection with West Front Street, Danville, Montour County. A 2013 Ford Police Interceptor driven by Anthony E. Bickhart, 47, of Milton, was stopped in the lane just prior to entering the tunnel due to a backlog of traffic. A 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Scott A. Heeter, 24, of Bloomsburg, failed to see Bickhart’s stopped vehicle in front of him and struck the rear bumper area.
n Crash. 8:18 p.m. June 21. Route 104 at its intersection with Wildwood Road, Limestone Township, Union County. A 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Dante A. Howell, 24, of Freeburg, was traveling south on Route 104 and struck the front drivers side fender of a 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by Tyler L. Connolly, 22, of New Columbia, that was traveling from Wildwood Road onto Route 104.
n Harassment. June 20. Lumbermill Lane, Hartley Township, Union County. Lavone Delsite, 68, of Millmont, shoved a 23 year old female, of New Berlin, while she was in the bathroom.
n DUI crash. 8:54 p.m. June 10. Gray Hill and New Columbia roads, White Deer Township, Union County. Justin Dershem, 22, of Watsontown, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
n DUI. 3:58 p.m. June 19. Near 4893 Crossroads Dr., Kelly Township, Union County. While negotiating a left curve, a 1993 White GMC Volvo driven by James A. Gross, 33, of Millmont, went off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment striking several trees before rolling over onto the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. A 17 year old male passenger was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.
State Police, Stonington
n Burglary. June 16-17. Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Someone attempted to gain entry into Country Turf and Trail, a commercial business located at 129 School House Road. The attempt to gain entry into the main building was unsuccessful but damage was caused to one of the buildings doors during the attempt.
n Crash. 3:27 p.m. June 23. Route 147 north of Pennsylvania Avenue, Jackson Township Northumberland County. A 2008 Subaru Forester driven by Katelyn M. Walters, 18, of Herndon, failed to negotiate a left hand curve as Walters was distracted by her dog and papers blowing around inside the vehicle. The vehicle exited the east side of the roadway and side swiped a tree, continued in a northern direction and hit a second tree coming to rest in the middle of the road. Walters was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries. She was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n DUI. 11:37 p.m. June 12. 100 block of North Market Street, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County. During a traffic stop, the driver, Robert Muldowney, 63, of Mount Carmel, was arrested for DUI.
n DUI. 11:56 p.m. June 15. 1400 block of North Front Street, Sunbury, Northumberland County. During a traffic stop, the driver, Lawrence Campbell, 62, of Sunbury, was arrested for DUI.