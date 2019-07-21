STATE POLICE, STONINGTON
n DUI. 1:39 a.m. June 29. West Spruce and South Market streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County. James Kelley, 39, of Coal Township, was arrested for DUI.
n Harassment. 10:30 p.m. July 13. Park Drive, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Douglas E. Mengle, 50, of Dornsife, kicked a 15 year old male, of Dornsife, in the left leg and shoved him into the side of a camper.
n DUI. 11:30 p.m. July 3. Shikellamy and Bridge avenues, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Lisa Davis, 55, of Zephyrhills, Fla., was arrested for DUI.
n DUI. 11:29 June 29. Bridge Avenue and Park Drive, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Brad Woomer, 45, of Northumberland, was arrested for DUI.
n DUI. 10:36 p.m. June 29. 300 block of Bridge Avenue, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Kirk Smith, 46, of Northumberland, was arrested for DUI.
n Criminal/simple trespass. 8:04 p.m. July 7. Police investigated the trespass of a drone at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Dr., Coal Township, Northumberland County.
n Drug possession. 2:08 a.m. June 28. Old Excelsior Road/State Highway 901, Coal Township, Northumberland County. John Yanick, 51, of Sumter, S.C., was arrested for DUI and ACT 64 possession.
n DUI. 11:47 p.m. June 28. 1500 block of Highland Street, Sunbury, Northumberland County. Jayme Scrudders, 41, of State College, was arrested for DUI.
n DUI. 1:38 a.m. June 23. 500 block of Water Street, Northumberland, Northumberland County. David Weaver, 62, of Northumberland, was arrested for DUI.
n DUI/drugs. 1:07 a.m. July 8. 2779 Hooflander Road, Jordan Township, Northumberland County. After being dispatched for a possible drug overdose, Jason Ruskuski, 39, of Mount Carmel, was determined to be under the influence of heroin. Ruskuski was transported to Sunbury Hospital for a blood draw. Charges will be filed pending results of the blood analysis.
n Drug possession. SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Dr., Coal Township, Northumberland County. Tymber McLaughlin, 21, of Charlotte, N.C., brought Suboxone strips into the prison and passed them off to an inmate, Jesse McLaughlin, 34, of Philadelphia. Both were charged with drug possession and contraband.
STATE POLICE, MILTON
n Criminal mischief. July 12. 357 Cameltown Hill Road, Derry Township, Montour County. James Kellum, 64, of Danville, reported that someone damaged his mailbox.
n Theft of scrap metal. June 16-July 16. 822 N. Mill Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Someone jumped a fence and stole copper wire from a Verizon cell phone tower off of Follmer Road.
n Crash. 11:34 p.m. July 11. I80 W, Valley Township, Montour County. A 2018 Kia Optima driven by Michael Tobiase, 27, of New York, struck a deer that entered the roadway.
n Possible drug paraphernalia. July 6-7. 202 Broad St., Kelly Township, Union County. A glass smoking pipe with burnt residue was found.
n Crash. 2:52 a.m. July 12. Route 405 at its intersection with Susquehanna Trail, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. As a 2014 Mercedes-Benz C250 driven by Mario Jorquera, 96, of Columbia, Md., was approaching the intersection, it failed to stop at a posted stop sign and continued through the intersection and into some shrubbery before striking a tree. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Jorquera and his passenger Edith M Jorquera, 95, also of Columbia, Md. were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.
n Commercial business alarm. 12:52 a.m. July 12. McCann School of Business, 7495 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County. A citation was filed after police responded to a fifth alarm in a 12 month period.
n Retail theft. 6 p.m. July 5. Weis Markets, 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County. Charles Smith, 62, of Milton, removed a grocery cart full of items with paying.
STATE POLICE, SELINSGROVE
n Crash. 12:19 p.m. July 12. Middle Creek Road just south of its intersection with Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County. A 2017 Ford Escape driven by Tawnya M. Scholl, 32, of Middleburg, struck a deer with its front passenger side fender. The deer then struck the windshield causing it to shatter.
n Crash. 7:51 p.m. June 1. 11th Avenue east of South Old Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County. A 2015 Honda Civic driven by Christopher J. Van Ingen, 25, of Mountville, turned left from South Old Trail onto 11th Avenue. After completing the turn and continuing westbound on 11th Avenue, the vehicle left the westbound lane and the roadway and struck the post of a speed limit sign causing disabling damage to the vehicle. Van Ingen was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Crash. 11:58 p.m. July 13. Paxtonville Road west of Farmers Lane, Franklin Township, Snyder County. A 2000 Toyota Corolla driven by Zachary N. Smith, 19, of Middleburg, swerved to miss hitting a bear that entered the roadway. The vehicle went off the left side of Paxtonville Road and struck the guide rail and a ditch causing disabling damage.
n Retail theft. 3:22 p.m. July 10. Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County. Shannon Ravy, 35, of Shamokin, took $106.98 worth of clothing without paying.
n Scattering rubbish. 5:59 p.m. July 13. Susquehanna Valley Mall, Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Walter Murden, 66, of Selinsgrove, was cited for leaving three trash bags containing household waste on mall property.
n Theft. 9:30 a.m. June 29. 216 Quarry Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. Dennis Shoemaker, 75, of Selinsgrove, reported the theft of unused checks.
n Receiving stolen property. 9:36 p.m. June 8. Devon Court, Penn Township, Snyder County. Joseph Loduca, 41, of Philadelphia, was found to be in possession of stolen prescription medications.
n Retail theft. June 20. Lowe’s and Community Aid, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Police responded to Community Aid for a report of a retail theft. Sterling Feldges, 30, of Catawissa, attempted to conceal merchandise before fleeing the scene. Additional stolen merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement store was recovered at the scene.
n Hit and run. 10:11 a.m. July 6. North Susquehanna Trail west of Roosevelt Avenue. Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2002 Toyota Tacoma driven by Ray E. Conrad, 42, of Mifflinburg, was struck from behind by a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. After impact, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruze fled the scene on foot.
n Hit and run. 10:37 a.m. July 14. Route 11-15 N north of East Pine Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County. An unknown vehicle sideswiped a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Kimberly J. Barrs, 48, of Hardwood, Md., that was in the left lane of travel. Barrs pulled her vehicle into the Sheetz parking lot where minor damage was noticed. The driver of the other vehicle traveled northbound on Route 11-15.
n Crash. 10:36 p.m. July 10. South Susquehanna Trail at its intersection with Route 35, Penn Township, Snyder County. A 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by John W. Shenk, 70, of Shermans Dale, struck a deer that entered the roadway. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to its front end.
n Crash. 1:57 p.m. July 7. Route 15 N at its intersection with Blue Hill Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2019 Nissan Armada driven by Kellee A. Ryan-Kinsey, 40, of Roanoke, Va., attempted to make a left turn off of North Susquehanna Trail onto Blue Hill Drive and turned into a 2005 Hyundai Sonata driven by Dillon J. Puglisi, 23, of Milford. Ryan-Kinsey was cited for vehicle turning left.
n Crash. 9:40 a.m. July 7. Route 104 at its intersection with Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County. A 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Ali D. Lathum, 33, of Chesapeake, Va., ran the stop sign and struck a 2012 Ford Edge driven by David E. Dill, 71, of McAlisterville. Dill and his passenger, Claudia C. Dill, 68, of McAlisterville, were transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
n Crash. 1:03 p.m. July 16. Main Street north of Paxton Street, Franklin Township, Snyder County. A 2002 Acura 32TL driven by Kay D. Mizer, 67, of Paxtonville, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Mizer was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Crash. 4:44 p.m. July 16. Route 15 N at its intersection with Grangers Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2005 Pontiac Vibe driven by Brittany D. Maurer, 28, of Selinsgrove, was slowing to make a left hand turn onto Grangers Road when a 2014 Toyota Tundra driven by Floyd E. Gallagher Jr., 53, of Cape Charles, Va., started changing lanes from the right lane to the left lane. Gallagher’s vehicle then struck the rear end of Maurer’s vehicle. Maurer and her infant passenger were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.
n Harassment. 9:37 p.m. July 15. 407 Mull Road, Center Township, Snyder County. Edda Veverka, 37, and Saagge Garrett, 24, both of Selinsgrove, engaged in a verbal argument over property and threatened each other with physical contact.
n Theft of lost/mislaid property. 5:54 p.m. July 16. Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 13 year old male lost his black Steelers wallet in the Target parking lot which was turned into Target lost and found. An unknown person claimed to be the owner of the wallet and took the wallet which contained a Visa gift card valued at $20 and $47 cash.
WATSONTOWN POLICE
n Endangering another person/DUI. Jerry L. Swank, 62, of New Columbia, was charged with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence of alcohol and summary violations of careless driving, roadways laned for traffic and obedience to authorized person directing traffic following an incident that occurred at 9:30 p.m. July 4 at the intersection of Route 405 and Port May Road. Swank was driving his vehicle north on Route 405 and failed to obey a police officer who was directing traffic at the intersection. The officer directing traffic had to leap out of the way to avoid being struck by Swank. Swank was stopped by police and an investigation found that he was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of .232 percent.