The Daily Item collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain police allegations against individuals. Such allegations do not mean the individuals actually committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Watsontown Police
n Harassment. Desiree Fahey, of Watsontown, was charged with one count of harassment stemming from an incident that occurred at 2 a.m. June 29 in the 100 block of East Fourth Street, Watsontown. During a domestic dispute, Fahey shoved the victim.
n DUI, drugs. 5:27 p.m. June 12. 700 block of Main Street, Watsontown. Michael Martini, 60, of Watsontown, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of drug DUI after causing a crash by striking another vehicle. Martini was taken into custody and transported to the Evangelical Community Hospital for testing, with results being positive for controlled substances. Martini was then committed to the Union County Jail on a probation detainer.
State Police, Milton
n Crash/Hit and run. 7:12 p.m. June 28. Broad Street and Third Street, Kelly Township, Union County. Michael J. Miller, 27, of Cogan Station, was stopped in his 2008 Elantra Hyundai on Broad Street at the intersection facing in a easterly direction. An unknown vehicle proceeding in the same direction on Broad Street impacted the rear end of his vehicle, then proceeded east on Broad Street. Miller then contacted PSP-Milton to report the hit and run. No injuries reported.
n Crash. 1 a.m. June 30. Groves Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. Tyler M. Petty, 22, of Middleburg was fleeing from the Mifflinburg Police Department when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway. Petty over steered to the left in an attempt to stay on the roadway. He was unsuccessfl and traveled off the roadway via the east berm. He struck a fence, tree, and utility pole off the east berm before coming to a final rest facing east. Petty and his passenger, Sabryna L. Yoder were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
n Assault. 9:36 a.m. June 22. 13 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County. Cindy Massa, 18, of Danville was charged for striking Shanelle Menapace, 32, of Shamokin, Brianna Shannon, 24, of Bloomsburg, and Mark Macaluso, 38, of Mahanoy City. Michael Ryan glassed were damaged with a value of $200.00.
n Crash. 7:32 p.m. June 25. Spruce Run Road just south of Swartz Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. A 2011 Suziki motorcycle operated by Donald A. Diefenbach, 41, of Lewisburg, struck a deer that crossed into his path and entered a ditch on the west shoulder of the roadway. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment.
n Theft from motor vehicle. 8:27 p.m. June 28. Kelly Township, Union County. Frederick Wesley, 55, of White Deer, removed a Handicap placard valued at $10, from a Milton residents vehicle.
n Retail theft. 4:12 p.m. June 20. Walmart, Lewisburg, Kelly Township, Union County. Darrin Holmes, 52, and Keith Mull, 51, both of West Milton, were taken into custody for the theft of a 5K window air conditioner valued at $165.36.
n Drug possession. 8:27 a.m. June 12. State Route 44, Rovenolt Drive, Lewis Township, Northumberland County. A Chevrolet Silverado was stopped for the registration of the vehicle being expired. Upon contact with the driver, Jordan Welliver, 23, of Turbotville, an odor of marijuana was detected emanating from inside the vehicle. A glass smoking device and numerous paraphernalia was discovered inside the vehicle. Welliver admitted to smoking recently and displayed numerous signs of impairment during SFST’s. He was charged with DUI-Drug and drug charges.
n Crash. 10:14 p.m. June 30. River Road south of Magnolia Drive, Kelly Township, Union County. A 2017 Buick Enclave was parked facing northbound just off River Road. Joshua L. Hearn, 33, of Milton was parked near the Buick Enclave and was attempting to pull out of the parked location. As Hearn was pulling out from his parked position, he struck the Buick at its 5’oclock position. It sustained minor damage. No injuries reported.
n Retail theft. 6:55 p.m. June 18. Walmart, Lewisburg, Kelly Township, Union County. Michael Joseph Greusel, 50, of Milton, went through the self-checkout and placed items totaling $26.42 into bags without paying for them.
n Retail theft. 2:41 p.m. June 21. Walmart, Lewisburg, Kelly Township, Union County. Brandy Mae Taylor, 19, of Milton, went through the self-checkout and took $54.79 worth of items without paying for them.
State Police, Selinsgrove
n Retail theft. 9:29 p.m. June 27. Harvey’s Food Mart, 9082 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Jadrick Haines, 26, of Mifflinburg, took a pint of strawberry milk valued at $1.49 without paying.
n Burglary. 3:20 p.m. June 30. 353 Kuster Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. Donna Digan, 60, of Selinsgrove, reported the theft of a Stihl MS 201C valued at $100, handball racket valued at $1, volleyball net valued at $1, tennis ball rackets valued at $2, and aluminum baseball bats valued at $5. There was no sign of force used.
n Crash. 7:03 a.m. June 26. Paxtonville Road east of Bobb Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County. A 2007 Ford Focus driven by Jared I. Hess, 29, of McClure, failed to negotiate the left hand curve in the roadway, exited the paved roadway and traveled off onto the southern shoulder where it struck a gravel embankment. The vehicle then reentered the paved roadway and overturned. The vehicle then crossed over both travel lanes and exited the paved roadway again onto the northern shoulder where it traveled down a gravel embankment and came to rest against a tree. Hess was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n False reports. 12:41 p.m. June 16. Cole’s Hardware, 8100 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Cole’s personnel informed police that Samala Wilson, 39, of Middleburg, was involved in a retail theft that occured on June 9, and that she was in the store and possibly committing a second retail theft. Wilson provided false information regarding her identity to law enforcement. It was discovered that Wilson used information belonging to her sister. She was taken into custody on previous warrants.
n Harassment. 9:37 p.m. June 17. 1980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Zachary Young, 47, of Sunbury, and Colton Bickhart, 25, of Port Trevorton, were charged following a fight at the Turkey Hill store.
Ralpho Township Police
n Crash. 3:20 p.m. July 1. Route 487 at Kase Street, Elysburg. A 2016 Mazda 3 driven by James Steedman Jr., 70, of Baltimore, Md., was rear ended by a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Kira Golden, 19, of Coal Township. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.