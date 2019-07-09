State Police, Milton
n Trespass. 8 p.m. July 4. 109 Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County. Brian R. Ferguson, 36, of Danville, entered property owned by James L. Paugh, 57, of Danville, after an eviction notice was given by the Montour County Sheriff’s Office.
n Crash. 8:17 p.m. June 30. Route 405 at its intersection with Marquardt Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. As a 2008 Infiniti QX56 driven by Katherine Phillips, 43, of Savannah, Ga., slowed to make a left turn onto Marquardt Drive, a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Jessica R. Kitchens, 30, of Watsontown, that was traveling behind, attempted to pass on the left, hitting Phillips’ vehicle. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Phillips was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. Kitchens was cited for overtaking vehicle on left.
n Hit and run. 5:57 p.m. June 26. Weaver’s Ice Cream, 16635 Old Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado owned by David E. Updegrove, 45, of White Deer, was legally parked in a parking space with no occupants. A 2012 GMC Sierra driven by Joseph Blank, 76, of Millmont, attempted to enter Route 15 and side swiped Updegrove’s vehicle. Blank then left the scene without providing information. He was cited for accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
State Police, Selinsgrove
n Crash. 8 a.m. June 27. Route 522 west of Beaver Creek Lane, West Beaver Township, Snyder County. James L. Ream, 46, of Lewistown, fell asleep and his 2002 Ford F150 drifted off the right side of the roadway, began traveling down an embankment and struck four fence poles holding high tension wires around an agricultural field. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway before coasting and coming to a controlled final rest on a small private gravel lane. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. Ream was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Crash. 2 p.m. July 1. Medical Center Drive at its intersection with Geisinger Medical Center, Mahoning Township, Montour County. A 2018 Chevrolet Challenger bus driven by Edward Hancock, 52, of Mount Carmel, was backing up and struck a 2019 Subaru Outback driven by T.K. Rashid, 35, of Danville. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
n Theft. July 3. 7953 Middle Road, Adams Township, Snyder County. Someone stole a PennDOT “Road Closed 1000 Ft. Ahead” road sign, post and light.
n Retail theft. 4:15 p.m. July 3. Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Sharon Smith, 56, of Selinsgrove, took a paperback novel valued at $5.98 and a bottle of Claritin antihistamine valued at $34.94 without paying.
n Retail theft. 3 p.m. June 25. Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Nettie Johns, 64, of Elysburg, was charged with retail theft.
n Hit and run. 1:26 p.m. July 4. Amish School Road west of Sucker Street, Jackson Township, Northumberland County. An unknown vehicle sideswiped a 2005 Ford Mustang owned by Laurieann Hoy, 57, of Herndon, that was parked on the north shoulder of the roadway. Hoy related that the crash occurred sometime between 10 p.m. July 3 and 1 p.m. July 4. The vehicle is suspected to be a white in color SUV.
State Police, Stonington
n Crash. 3:47 p.m. July 4. Snydertown Road west of Smith Road, Snydertown Borough, Northumberland County. A 2014 Honda Ridgeline driven by Carolyn S. Hower, 61, of Elysburg, sustained disabling damage after striking a deer that entered the roadway.