MILTON — Three suspects are in custody after police stopped a suspect vehicle within minutes after a reported shooting on a Milton street.
A victim was reportedly down on a sidewalk along Elm Street, just off Broadway in the heart of the downtown after the shooting, first reported at about 3:40 p.m. today.
There is no information on the condition of the victim at this time.
Police initially reported that they were looking for a black Audi, according to emergency communications.
Local and state police across the region responded to the report and patrol cars, with the assistance of a state police helicopter, were able track the car to a location along Route 405 south of Lewisburg.
Police reported at 3:55 p.m. that they had three suspects in custody, according to emergency communications.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.