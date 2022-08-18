WEST MILTON — State police at Milton are looking to return a lost bicycle found on Broad Street in West Milton in Union County.
Trooper K. Derrick reported that state police responded to the area of High Street in West Milton for a report of a found bicycle at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday.
If anyone is missing a blue Rollfast bicycle with a wicker basket on the handlebars valued at $25, they are asked to contact Milton State Police at 570-524-2662. The reference number is PA 2022-1046492.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER