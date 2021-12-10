MILTON — A New Columbia man allegedly assaulted another man, pulled a gun on him and then followed him in his vehicle when he tried to escape, according to state police.
Christopher M. Walter, 49, of Bostion Rod, New Columbia, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, and one misdemeanor count each of strangulation and unlawful restraint, and one summary count each of harassment, reckless driving and disregarding traffic lanes. The charges were filed by Trooper Mark Reasner of the Milton State Police Barracks in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Dane Hanford reported to the state police that he was invited by Amanda Long to her house on Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township, on Nov. 10, police said.
He said he was sitting at the kitchen table when Walter came into the room and immediately ran toward him, allegedly knocking him to the floor. Walter then allegedly choked him, screaming that he would kill him, police said.
When Long and other people in the house pulled Walter away, Hanford left in his vehicle. Walter allegedly came outside and allegedly pointed a 9mm handgun at him and allegedly chased him in a Silver Jeep Cherokee, police said.
Hanford pulled into an empty lot off Turbot Avenue and Walter pulled alongside the vehicle, allegedly pointing the handgun at him. Hanford then fled the lot and escaped, police said.
Witnesses corroborated Hanford's account of the evening, police said.
When Walter returned to the house, he allegedly pulled the gun on Long and threatened her life if she didn't call Hanford back to the residence. When Walter realized Hanford was not returning, he allegedly told Long that he "would burn down my house and kill my whole family," police said.
He continued to yell at her while waving the gun. He then allegedly discharged the handgun in to the kitchen floor. He then found the spent casing and put it into his picket. He then took Long's phone and told she was not allowed to leave, police said.
A witness corroborated both parts of the story, police said.
Walter was arranged in front of Diehl and committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing in front of Diehl is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Dec. 15.