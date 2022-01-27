WATSONTOWN — A naked and intoxicated woman allegedly attacked and bit Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite on Tuesday, according to Watsontown Police.
Samantha N. Wheless, 33, of Watsontown, is now facing felony charges of aggravated assault of a police officer and misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and resisting arrest. The charges will be filed in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Police reported they were dispatched at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 400 block of Main Street for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers encountered Wheless, who was "intoxicated, nude, and could be observed by the public," police said.
Officers escorted Wheless into a residence and attempted to interview her. During that time Wheless became "irate and out of control," police said.
Despite efforts to subdue her, Wheless was able to allegedly use a broom handle to strike Witherite multiple times in the body. Wheless "resisted officers’ efforts to take her into custody and in that effort would bite Chief Witherite in the arm, causing injury," police said.
After a brief struggle, Wheless was ultimately taken into custody and charged with the felony and misdemeanor counts.
