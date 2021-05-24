SHAMOKIN — A Pitman man faces a felony charge after a Saturday night police pursuit through Shamokin saw a vehicle strike six parked vehicles, flip over on its roof and the driver flee the scene.
Cody Glosek, 25, of Creek Road, faces a felony fleeing charge after Shamokin police said they viewed a Ford Ranger traveling on Market Street near Bear Valley Ave., at 11:26 p.m. towing a trailer but rubbing the pavement causing sparks.
When officers got behind the vehicle they saw the Ranger crashing into parked vehicles on the west side of the 600 block of Bear Valley Ave., according to police.
Glosek failed to stop and continued to travel back and forth into the oncoming lane of traffic, police said. Shamokin police say they had their emergency lights on but Glosek refused to pull over.
The vehicle continued south on Bear Valley Ave., while the trailer broke off the towing hitch, police said. At this point the vehicle increased speed and then lowered his speed but refused to pull over, officers said.
An oncoming vehicle was traveling north on Route 125 and was forced off the road due to the Ford Ranger traveling back and forth into the opposing lane of traffic, police said.
Just prior to the intersection at Upper Road East Cameron, off of Route 125, the Ranger traveled off the highway and into the dirt bank roadside before flipping over, landing back on the traveled portion of the highway on its roof, according to court documents.
Officer Brian Primerano viewed a male exit the passenger side window of the Ranger and flee into a wooded area on the south side of Route 125, police said.
A foot pursuit ensued until the officer found Glosek sitting in front of a bush, police said.
Glosek was taken into custody and Primerano said he detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Glosek.
Glosek was then transported to the Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for slight injuries, police said.
Glosek also faces charges of driving under the influence, police said.
Glosek will be arraigned before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic at a later date.