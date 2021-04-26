SUNBURY — City police are adding two additional police officers and a drone system to the department after City Council approved the second hiring of an office in the last two weeks.
The department will have nine total officers, including Chief Brad Hare.
Two weeks ago, council members approved the hiring of Gary Bregensir, who was sworn in Monday night by Mayor Kurt Karlovich. Karlovich and council approved the hiring of Harry Nungesser, who will be starting in June. Bregensir begins work Wednesday.
Bregensir thanked council and said he looked forward to working for Sunbury.
Officer Keith Tamborelli was also present at Monday's meeting to answer any questions members had about the use of a drone for the department. Solicitor Joel Wiest said he had to review the requirements because there are federal rules on the use of drones flying, but that the city was all set to move forward.
Hare said the drone system is Tamborelli's and that it will be of no cost to the city. "We will use it when we need it," Hare said. "We are thankful we continue to advance the department and get the tools we need."
Council also approved the subdivision on land formally owned by Glenn Raven Custom Fabrics, LLC, on the Walnut Street Exchange, for Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC, of Sunbury.
Owner Andrew Oakes said he's run out of space at his River Avenue location and had been eying up the former silk mill.
Glenn Raven announced over the summer they were donating the property to DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy), an economic development council serving Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties.
Oakes has purchased a section of the property to expand his business.
“I am Sunbury proud and wanted to stay here,” he told council.
Council members thanked Oakes for remaining in Sunbury.
Council meets again on May 10 at 6:15 p.m. and meetings will continue to be broadcast by Zoom.
Council members discussed the possibility of opening up meetings but because council meets at City Hall in a second-floor meeting room, the COVID-19 regulations will not allow more than 25 people to attend. Council decided to wait a few more meetings and revisit the issue.