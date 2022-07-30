LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A tractor trailer driver from Danville escaped injury when he struck three cows on Narehood Road in Liberty Township on Wednesday, according to state police in Milton.
Trooper Kurtis Killian, of the Milton State Police Barracks, reported that Nathan W. Koser, 24, of Danville, was traveling south in a 1995 Kensworth T600 at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday on Narehood Road in Liberty Township, Montour County. Three black cows were in the roadway, police said.
Koser struck all three cows with the front bumper, traveled off the west shoulder of the roadway and struck an embankment. He came to a final rest, facing southeast, police said.
Two cows were found on the west shoulder of the roadway and one was found on the east shoulder of the roadway, police said.
Koser was charged with a summary count of speeding. He was not injured, police said.
