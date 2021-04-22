WATSONTOWN — A 43-year-old Watsontown man allegedly threatened to kill people when he called into the Watsontown Post Office looking for his government stimulus check in October.
The Watsontown Police Department this week issued a press release identifying Jason Paul Ranck, of Watsontown, as the actor in the incident. He will be charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Police said Ranck on Oct. 14 called the post office 22 times in less than an hour, used vulgar language toward staff and threatened to killer people if his government stimulus check was not delivered to him.
The charges have not yet been filed at the district court.