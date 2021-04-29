POINT TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman allegedly posed as her sister during a traffic stop in order to avoid punishment for not having a license, according to Point Township Police Department.
Caitlyn E. Mordan, 29, of North Second Street, is now facing four misdemeanor charges of forgery, identity theft, false reports to law enforcement and false identification to law enforcement as well as three summary traffic violations. Township Patrolman Kevin Herring filed the charges in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Mordan allegedly identified herself as her sister Crystal Barann, 31, during a traffic stop on April 3 in Point Township. Herring said the vehicle was registered to Barann and the two women have similar appearances, police said.
Barann said she received a failure to respond notice from PennDOT for the citation on April 19. Barann provided text messages to police in which Mordan admitted to posing as Barann because Mordan allegedly had marijuana in the vehicle and did not have a license, police said.
Mordan is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. May 19 in front of Diehl.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER