SUNBURY — A woman attempted to steal a pizza delivery driver's vehicle by gunpoint, lit an apartment complex on fire and escaped from hospital security before being apprehended Sunday night.
Lacyndi Tiebout, 42, of Newark, NJ., is now in custody after an incident that began on Race Street Sunday night, police said.
Police are still searching for a weapon after a Papa John's pizza delivery man was held at gunpoint while driving down Race Street at around 7:45 p.m., police said.
Police say Tiebout stood in the middle of Race Street and refused to let the driver through before approaching the vehicle and yelling, "hey Papa John's, get out of the car," police said.
When the man refused, Tiebout, dressed in dark jeans, a puffed vest, and flannel shirt, pulled a handgun out of her waistband and began to bang on the driver's window, police said.
The driver panicked and sped off at a high rate of speed while calling 911, Sunbury officer Brad Slack said.
As police began to swarm Race Street, Tiebout walked into a convenience store and walked back outside and asked another driver if he believed in Jesus, police said.
When the man responded yes, Tiebout called him a liar and demanded he give her the truck he was driving, Slack said.
The man refused and Tiebout ran down Race Street where she was apprehended by officers, Slack said.
While she was being apprehended, Slack said Tiebout attempted to set a fire inside an apartment on Race Street.
Police transported Tiebout to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, where Slack said she broke free and was apprehended by Mahoning Township police several blocks away from the hospital.
Tiebout faces felony robbery and attempted robbery charges as well as a felony arson and endangering another person charge because there were people inside the complex, Slack said.
Slack said both drivers were not injured and the Papa John's delivery man was able to deliver his order to his customers.