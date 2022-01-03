Surrounded by her loving family, Polly Irene Martz, 95, of Dalmatia, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at home. She was born on June 17, 1926 in Jordan Township, a daughter of the late John and Eva (Heim) Hollenbach. Polly was married to Harold (Hup) Martz on November 4, 1944. Harold preceded her in death on February 3, 1999.
Polly was a truly unique woman. Born into a family of 12 children, Polly went to work in a factory at the age of 16. She worked in various factories in the Millersburg area. After her husband established Martz’s Game Farm/Gap View Hunting Preserve, Polly labored by her husband’s side and after his passing continued to work in the family business until the age of 93. She did it because she LOVED working.
Polly is survived by her son, Don and his wife, Cindy, of Dalmatia; a daughter, Dana Foulds and her husband, Mike, of Shamokin; and a son-in-law, Laverne Smeltz, of Dalmatia. Her 8 grandchildren and their spouses include Wanda (Don) Wilkinson, Wendy (Mike) Wacker, Michael (Crystal) Martz, Jill (Yaacov) Yisrael, Jacob, Joshua, Jordan and Jenna Foulds. Polly has 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Polly was preceded in death by her daughter, Dianne Smeltz, a granddaughter, Joy Martz, and 11 siblings — Saloma Bidding, Elizabeth Leitzel, Martha Kimmel, Arlene Wolfe, Hilda Yerger, Albert Hollenbach, Mary Wolfe, Charles Hollenbach, Ida Graver, John Hollenbach and William Hollenbach.
Polly was a member of Zion Stone Valley Church, Mountain Road, Dalmatia, PA. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family with Polly’s minister, Rev Curtis Zemencik officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Polly’s memory may be made to the Joy Martz Memorial, P.O. Box 511, Herndon, PA 17830.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincerely thank the caregivers who lovingly cared for Polly and enabled her to stay in her home. (Sheila, Pam H, Jill, Joan, Pam M, Lindsay, Tammy, Anna and Mindee).
