Popi A. Varias, 98, of Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family at 10:30 p.m. after an extended illness.
Popi was born June 17, 1923, in Chios, Greece, a daughter of the late Stelios and Efthia (Tsagatos) Flamos. She has been a resident of Sunbury since 1947 and lived in Greece prior to that.
Popi was a retired restaurant owner and enjoyed gardening, sewing and cooking.
She was married Aug. 17, 1947, at the Anunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre to Harry S. Varias, who preceded her in death Dec. 4, 1983.
She was a member of the Anunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre and the Sunbury Chapter 266 Eastern Star.
Surviving are four children, Antonia Varias, Sunbury, Stamatios and wife Jackie Varias, Selinsgrove, Mary Varias, Sunbury, and Stelios and wife Amy Varias, Burke, Va.; four grandchildren, Alexandra, Tessa, Noah, Theo, Ari and Alyssa; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Pantelis; three sisters, Despina, Fifi and Roula. She was preceded in death by one brother, Evangeli, and two sisters, Marianthi and Litsa.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, at Zion Lutheran Church, 5th and Market streets, Sunbury, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Richard Fangmann officiating. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will be at Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory are requested to be given to the Eastern Star Lodge 266 Masonic Temple, Sunbury, Zion Lutheran Church, 5th and Market streets, Sunbury, or the charity of the donor's choice.
Special Thank you to Yvonne Koble and Faye Brown for their friendship and kindness and Dr. Charles Pagana and his staff for the care and kindness throughout the years.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, Sunbury.