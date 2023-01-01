New Year’s Day is an interesting day for food traditions. Around the country — and across the world — but in the Valley and much of Pennsylvania, pork and sauerkraut is a New Year’s Day staple.
According to goodeats.com, “This meal symbolizes wealth and prosperity for the coming year in German-American culture. The first documented observation of the Pennsylvania Dutch tradition was on Jan. 1, 1802, in a small town outside Philadelphia.”
Someone hundreds of years ago decided that because pigs root forward, pork was the optimistic choice for the main meal of New Year’s Day, so bring on the challenges and adventures.
Like pork, sauerkraut — shredded cabbage that has been pickled in a brine — has been eaten in Europe on New Year’s Eve at midnight to bring prosperity in the new year. Shredded cabbage symbolizes money and prosperity, so the more strands of sauerkraut you eat, the more prosperity you’ll have in the New Year.
“My parents and grandparents ate pork and sauerkraut for New Year’s, but when I had my own family, we put that tradition aside,” said Danville Historian Helen “Sis” Hause,
“We don’t really have a traditional meal,” she said. “Since my children and I take turns hosting New Year’s dinner, the ‘chef of the household’ that is hosting the meal decides what will be served.”
Dorothy Reichley of Selinsgrove, who is retired, said she has eaten pork and sauerkraut on New Year’s Day for most of her life. Like many folks who embrace the tradition, she wasn’t sure why she ate it as a child or prepared it as an adult. “It has been our family’s tradition and, this year, my son will prepare it for New Year’s Day.”
If you enjoy the meal — or the tradition — there are at least four local restaurants that will be serving Pork and Sauerkraut on New Year’s Day.
The Ric-Mar Restaurant, Route 11, outside of Northumberland, will be open on New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. And, if you are looking for tradition, you will find it at the Ric-Mar. “Pork and sauerkraut will be on the menu,” said Richie Snyder, who has been with the restaurant for 10 years. “We do it every year,” Snyder said. “It’s for good luck and a prosperous year.” The New Year’s tradition is on the menu, but if someone in your group would prefer another entree, there are two other choices: chicken and waffles or roast beef and stuffing.
While some restaurants will remain closed on the holiday, Hometown Eatery, in Mifflinburg, will serve pork and sauerkraut. "It's a tradition," said April Wagner, owner, adding that they serve it Thursday through Sunday along with other daily specials.
Jay’s Tiffany’s Northside restaurant, in Sunbury, will also serve pork and sauerkraut. “It’s traditional,” said Jay Seidel Jr., owner. “That’s what people come out for. Every year it’s a pretty good day for us.”
“Masser’s Restaurant, in Paxinos, always has pork and sauerkraut on New Year’s Day,” said JoAnne Hayes, hostess.
“That is a coal region tradition, to have pork and sauerkraut on New Year’s,” Hayes said. “I’m 76 years old, and I’ve never had anything but (that). People call and ask if we’re going to have it. I guess it means you’re going to be fat like pig. It’s for good luck.”
Whether your family will enjoy a traditional meal of pork and sauerkraut or another family favorite, the wishes for prosperity, good health and good fortune are universal.
Feature’s Editor Jean Knouse contributed to this article.