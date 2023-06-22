MONROE TWP. — portion of Eleventh Avenue in Monroe Township, Snyder County, will be closed next week during the ongoing construction of the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
Beginning Monday, Eleventh Avenue between Routes 11-15 and Park Road will be closed to allow for the construction of a truck crossing by the project contractor, Trumbull Corp.
The work will last through Friday. There will be a detour using Stetler Avenue.
Once the truck crossing is complete, motorists can expect large trucks crossing Eleventh Avenue with traffic controlled by flagging.
— MARCIA MOORE