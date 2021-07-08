FREEBURG — A portion of southbound Route 35 near Freeburg will be closed today for a soil remediation project due to a prior motor vehicle crash.
Thee southbound lane of Route 35 just south of the Snyder County borough will be closed while the contractor performs soil remediation, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in a day.
Motorists should expect major delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
— MARCIA MOORE