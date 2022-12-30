POTTSVILLE — Jensynn Shuey finished the game with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Indians. Joe Hile also grabbed 10 boards to go along with his seven points.
Shamokin (5-2) outscored Pottsville 22-10 in the first half. The Crimson Tide would respond by outscoring the Indians 22-9 in the second half, including an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter.
Pottsville 32, Shamokin 31
Pottsville (6-3) 32
Rylen Matlock 4 0-0 9; Letrel Montone 2 2-2 9; TJ Allen 1 0-0 2; Nick Chivinski 4 0-0 10; Chase Oswald 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 2-2 32.
3-point goals: Chivinski 2, Matlock.
Did not score: Amaree Bainbridge, Tyler Shappel, Cole Becker, Christian Alvarez.
Shamokin (5-2) 31
Rylan Price 3 0-1 7; Joe Hile 3 0-0 7; Connor Mattern 1 0-0 2; Case Litchy 2 0-3 4; Jensynn Shuey 5 1-1 11. Totals: 14 1-5 31.
3-point goals: Hile, Price.
Did not score: Benjamin Delbaugh, Cameron Annis, JJ Leiby.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;11;11;9;0 — 31
Pottsville;4;6;11;11 — 32