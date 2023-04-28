This past week, PPL Electric Utilities employees Chris Kocher, Chad Waltman, Dale Hoover, Bill Reigle and Brayden Long volunteered time at the Northumberland Christian School. The team from PPL Electric installed four poles, provided by the school, to the school’s soccer field in Northumberland. Each pole will hold LED lighting which enables teams to play games and conduct practices at night, throughout the year. PPL Electric allowed the use of its equipment to install the poles for the nonprofit organization as part of its commitment to improve the communities it serves.