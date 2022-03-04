NORTHUMBERLAND — PPL Corporation, thanks to help from its employees and retirees — which includes PPL Electric Utilities — recently announced a donation of more than $5 million to United Way agencies from the company’s annual fundraising campaign.
Employees and retirees contributed more than $2.5 million to the record-breaking donation, with the PPL Foundation providing a dollar-for-dollar match.
Here in the central Susquehanna region, PPL employees raised $37,921.96 for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and $7,787.91 for the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties.
“From sending volunteers into the community, support through the COVID-19 pandemic, and serving on committees to help guide our priorities for impact, PPL Electric is always there,” said Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
“They are part of the solution to meeting our community’s greatest needs.”