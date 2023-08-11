Spring is always a hectic time for gardeners. Seed starting, transplanting, mulching, weeding, there is always an endless list of chores. Anything that can save time and labor is always appreciated.
Pre-seeding is an easy way to get a jump on next year’s growing season and help create a more efficient and abundant garden.
Pre-seeding is planting seeds in late fall or early winter to prepare for the following spring’s garden. It’s the same principle as storing your seeds in the freezer until you are ready to plant them.
The ground acts as cold storage throughout the winter season. The seeds then germinate when the environmental conditions are right for them.
In addition, they are exposed to outdoor elements right from the start resulting in less shock to the new seedlings. This creates healthier, more resilient plants.
It also does away with the need to harden them off. Hardening off exposes tender, young plants gradually to sun, wind, and temperature variations. Because constant freezing and thawing can damage seeds, pre-seeding works best in areas consistently frozen throughout the winter.
There are some considerations to think about when choosing your planting site.
The area should get lots of sun. Don’t forget the light changes from summer to fall, so it’s best to plan. Please note where the sun falls in your garden and keep track of its movement during the growing season.
Another essential is planting in areas that drain well after an average rainfall because any standing water could potentially rot the seeds.
To pre-seed, first, remove any garden debris. This helps prevent pests and diseases from overwintering in the soil. Amend with good, well-rotted compost.
Plant the seeds after a killing frost when the growing season has officially ended. Temperatures should be below freezing, but the ground is not yet frozen. This will ensure the seeds won’t germinate.
Direct sow into the soil according to the seed packet directions, just like when planting in spring.
Water well, but do not soak or allow water to pool. Mulch the bed with two or three inches of straw or chopped leaves. This will protect in the event of unexpected warm days by preventing the ground from thawing. Watering again is unnecessary because pre-seeding relies on the natural sequence of the seasons.
Cold hardy vegetables are good candidates for pre-seeding. Look for seeds with packets that state cold stratification, tolerate frost, say self-sowing, or plant outdoors in early spring.
There are many vegetables you can try: beets, carrots, radishes, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, leeks, onions, kale, lettuce, spinach, mustard, and peas.
In addition to vegetables, many perennial and annual flowers can also be pre-seeded. Coneflowers (Echinacea spp.), black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia spp.), cosmos (Cosmos spp.), columbine (Aquilegia spp.), poppies (Papaver spp.), lavender (Lavandula spp.), and rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) do well when planted in the fall.
Although there are no guarantees, it’s fun to experiment with pre-seeding some less cold-tolerant varieties.
Gardeners love to tell stories about the “volunteers” in their gardens. The pumpkins or butternut squash growing in the compost pile. The tomato plant appears out of nowhere.
Another technique to try is winter sowing. Winter sowing starts plants outdoors in the winter. Instead of direct sowing them in the garden, they are planted in covered containers, often in modified milk jugs.
Pre-seeding is a great way to get a head start on your garden. Not only does it save time, it also saves money. Try planting seeds in the fall; you will be happy when spring finally arrives.