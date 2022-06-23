MILTON — Preliminary work at James F. Baugher Elementary School will start in July for the district's two-year renovation plan to provide more space for students and teachers.
SitelogIQ Program Executive Damion Spahr told Milton Area School Board members on Tuesday that a wall will be installed in a common area of the elementary school to create an extra classroom. Fifth-grade students will also be temporarily sent to White Deer Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year while the renovations takes place.
"That and moving the fifth-graders avoids modular classrooms," said Spahr. "It would cost between $700,000 and $1 million for modular classrooms over two years between installation, leasing, installing infrastructure and removal."
Spahr said the goal is to have plans in place for the board to vote on in August. The board can decide exactly what they want before moving forward, he said.
"I'd rather be thoughtful on the front side and avoid costs rather than spend a nickel more at the end," he said.
The renovations will include building individual classrooms instead of open pods. The district and SitelogIQ are working with architect Lobar Inc., of Dillsburg, to complete all the drawings and plans before bidding out the project.
Board Director Eric Moser expressed happiness with the news.
"I almost feel like I should clap because we're actually going to build a wall in July," he said. "We are starting."
From the original bond issue, the board has approximately $10 million available for the Baugher renovation, according to Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
The board also discussed an unused district-owned property on Center Street. The board voted to retain the property with intent to use it for future needs.