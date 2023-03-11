While it’s true, winter may still have us in its icy grip — spring, not to mention trout season — are both fast approaching. For me personally, they can’t come fast enough. If like me you’re an angler, the following are a few tips to help you pass the time while waiting to get out and wet a line.
Every year, I’ll hear the same sad story about how some unprepared angler lost the fish of a lifetime due to weak line. With that in mind, this time of year I begin inspecting my line to make sure it hasn’t frayed from use or weakened over time. Line that was fine last fall when you put it into storage may be weakened to the point where it’s now worthless. Check your line by seeing how much pressure it takes to snap it. if you have any doubts, replace it now.
After checking the line, I like to check my reels for worn parts or a build-up of dirt and grime. If needed, clean and lubricate, paying special attention to bails and drags to make sure all is well.
Is your rod ready to go? Check the guides for wear. Any sign of a groove, or in the case of a ceramic eye, a crack, means the guides should be replaced.
What about the wrapping? Often times if a wrap is becoming just slightly worn, you can prolong the thread life by simply applying a layer of clear nail polish. While they seldom fail, reel seats can loosen over time. Take a second to make sure yours is tight and working properly. All of this only takes a few minutes, but doing so will not only protect you from a fishing trip gone bad, it will also extend the life of your rod.
Do you have any favorite lures that you use over and over again? If so, check them. Are the hooks straight and razor sharp? If not, now is the time to sharpen them up or even replace them altogether. If the hooks are attached with a split ring, it’s a simple process to replace them. Using a thin screwdriver or a knife blade, separate the ring, remove the old hook, and replace it with a new one of the same size and style.
Are you planning on using last year’s leftover dough baits or salmon eggs come trout season? If so, open the containers to make sure that eggs are still firm and dough is still pliable. if the eggs are soft, try adding a little table salt or better yet, replace them with a fresh jar. Dough bait that has become crumbly can sometimes be brought back to life by adding a spoonful of water. However, once again, you might be further ahead to simply buy fresh.
Nets, boots, vests and creels all deserve a quick check making sure problems like dry rot haven’t crept up since the item was last used.
Have you checked your terminal tackle? Do you have a good assortment of weights, floats, swivels and hooks all in various sizes? If not, now is the time to remedy the situation.
If you find yourself in short supply of anything you’re in luck because you’ll have plenty of time to get to your favorite tackle shop, and pick up supplies. Even if you do have all that you need,Iwould still suggest a visit. Who knows, there just might be some new tackle out there to learn about or some juicy gossip about where to find the big ones this spring.
One last question, did you remember to pick up that 2023 fishing license? You’re not going to be wanting to be standing in that long, long line the night before the season opener.