From Staff Reports
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg YMCA and Bucknell University will host a free 90-minute presentation from psychologist and author Dr. Peg Dawson about her book, “Smart but Scattered.”
Parents of kids of all ages that may be struggling with executive functioning are encouraged to attend the event, which will take place at Bucknell in 212 Academic West on Thursday, April 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Parking will be available in lots 50 and 51 beginning at 5 p.m. Free childcare at the Lewisburg YMCA will be available for parents during the presentation.
Examples of executive functioning include paying attention, organizing, planning and prioritizing, starting tasks and staying focused on them to completion, understanding different points of view, regulating emotions, and self-monitoring (keeping track of what you’re doing).
Dawson, who is on the staff of the Center for Learning and Attention Disorders at Seacoast Mental Health Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, will be available for questions following her virtual appearance.
Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, said, “Our kids have been through a lot these past few years, and parents may be experiencing some things that none of us anticipated. If a parent sees one or more of their children struggling, we want them to feel supported in this journey, and hope that the event at Bucknell will serve as a tool to help them help their kids.”
Heather Cantagallo, Director of Professional Education at Bucknell University, explains who can benefit from this event. “As parents and educators, we all know that kid — the kid who is very bright but struggles to pass their classes or can’t keep track of their belongings. Peg Dawson, author of Smart but Scattered, doesn’t waste time admiring the problem, she shares practical strategies to help our children manage their schoolwork, extracurricular activities, and friendships. In her presentation, Peg will explain what causes these issues and what you and your child can do to turn things around.”
Bucknell will provide refreshments at the presentation, and parents may drop off their kids at the Lewisburg YMCA, where free childcare will be available for those who pre-register. The YMCA’s featured activities will include an obstacle course, sensory room, video games, bounce house and free pizza.
This event, made possible thanks to support from the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health’s Health Initiative for Rural Pennsylvania (HIRP) COVID relief funding, hopes to close gaps created by the pandemic over the past three years.
For more information, and to register, visit: https://gsvymca.org/smart-but-scattered/