I am honored to represent the senior class of 2022, and on behalf of everyone here, we thank you. Without you, how would we keep pushing ourselves while the world around us turns for the worst? Without you, how would we find comfort during a world-wide pandemic? Without you, we would be lost. So, I emphasize this once again, thank you.
As many of you know, in past years, the valedictorian would give a speech with a theme that would represent the years of our high school careers; however, we are not that class, and I am not that valedictorian. I don’t believe that our lives can or should be signified with one underlying idea because I believe everyone is individualistic in their own right, and we are each capable of pursuing our own dreams and aspirations. In addition, our experience cannot be summed up by a single theme because there is no doubt that the past 4 years my classmates have endured have been unlike any graduating class before us.
Looking back to freshman year, the most mind-boggling thing that occurred was when the school decided to become an old, moldy loaf of bread. At the time this seemed like a giant ordeal, and sure, this delayed the start of our high school career, but looking back some mold certainly didn’t significantly change our livelihoods. Even if it did shift our school year and line our halls with massive dehumidifiers, the rest of freshman year seemed ordinary.
Moving on to sophomore year, it started out great and everything seemed normal. Students actually attended classes in school, ate lunch together, and hung out with their friends after the day was over. Nothing was out of the ordinary, until we experienced an abrupt ending halfway through the 2nd semester and a shift in our way of life that no one saw coming. Not knowing we wouldn’t return, the rapid transfer to 100% virtual learning was difficult, especially for those students taking Advanced Placement and CTE classes, which was mainly due to last minute alterations to each official AP exam, as well as trying to change technical courses to virtual. However even through this, we remained hopeful and believed that all the bad would be over with by junior year. Little did we know then that even with today’s advanced technologies, a global pandemic would affect our lives for years to come.
Unfortunately, junior year wasn’t much better and might have been our biggest challenge. We never knew if we’d be learning virtually or in person, and for the material learned online, much of it wasn’t truly understood or retained. Additionally, we all were required to wear masks and monitor our distance from each other. None of us knew how difficult it would be to remain at least 6 feet from our closest friends. Sporting events would just be randomly cancelled due to outbreaks and many students couldn’t handle the immense stress pressured onto them, which resulted in some even quitting the sports and activities they loved. But, despite all these terrible social situations and emotional experiences, some good would eventually follow.
This year luckily, our senior year, has been the most normal to date. Yes, we were required to wear masks at the start, but that mandate was lifted relatively early. Finally, we could actually interact with each other and participate in senior events like the Kayak, Hiking, and Senior Trip. The musical was back under the lights with a new show and amazing performances, resulting Leslie Krebs and Tridaija Alvarez winning Ray of Lights recognition. The Scholastic Scrimmage team with seniors Morgan Dreisbach, Ashley Shamblen, Kayli Johnson, Sam Hepler, and Ian Keefer dominated the local competition and brought home the championship and bragging rights. And, finally, our sports teams have had a great year as well: Football achieved a winning record, Girls Track and Field were district champs, Cole Goodwin broke Mr. Bergey’s long-standing shot-put school record, and Riley Murray established a new pole vault school record. Plus, here we are tonight, on the planned date, enjoying this very moment. We have finally made it.
In the end, here these seniors are seated here today despite living through the circumstances: the global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the record high gas prices, and other literal historic events that will be taught to all of the generations that follow. They have done it. They have remained steadfast, they have remained motivated, and they have remained themselves. If these seniors haven’t been brought down by the past 4 years, I believe they will never face a situation that can. However once again, they couldn’t do it without you, the community, so with as much emphasis as possible, thank you.