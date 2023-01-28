Preston G. Ross, 75, Paxinos

Preston G. Ross, 75, of Paxinos passed away Jan. 25, 2023, at the home where he was born. He was the son of the late George H. and Thelma (Curran) Ross. He married his high school sweetheart, Katheryn M. Yearick, and they just celebrated 52 years of marriage.
After graduating from Sunbury High School in 1965, he was inducted into the U.S. Navy Seabees. He attended Military Naval A School for Seabees home base training, Port Hueneme, Calif. Training in refrigeration, water purification & sewage disposal led to his assignment in DaNang, Vietnam, running an ice and water purification plant for 18 months.
After an honorable discharge, rank E5, in 1970, he joined his father’s business, George H. Ross and Son, becoming the 4th generation carpenter. He carried on the business as Preston G. Ross and Son with a motto “the difficult we do immediately, the impossible takes a little longer.” He built, remodeled and repaired many structures throughout the area and was proud of rebuilding the Openheimer Playground and assisted in the construction of the Phoenix Roller Coaster at Knoebels. With his friend John Reader, he reconstructed the model houses of Fort Augusta Museum, Front St., Sunbury.
Preston earned his Eagle Scout Award in 1964. He continued scouting for 57 years, mentoring and encouraging many boys in Troop 307. He led monthly newspaper and aluminum drives to support the troop. He was a lifelong board member of Camp Hallowing Run Assoc. and continued to maintain and support the camp.
Preston served 24 years as a Shikellamy School Board director during the time of construction of the new Priestley and Chief Elementary schools. The additions to Oaklyn Elementary and the high school were built as he served as property chairman. He was Shikellamy representative to SUN Vo Tech Board for 14 years and was instrumental in forming the SUN TECH Foundation (501C3) that assists students with supplies, certifications, etc.
He was a life long member of Am. Legion Post 44, U.S. Navy Seabees Organization, Americus Hose Co., a member of NRA, Masonic Lodge 22, Williamsport Consistory, PA Builders Assoc., Sunbury Code of appeals and HARB board.
He was a loyal customer of Marlins Subs and in later years, Hannah’s in Trevorton, where he enjoyed conversing with friends while having another cup of coffee and expressing his opinions on many subjects, especially politics. He’d often leave with “Hey, I love you guys.”
Preston was a skilled wood worker who built furniture out of walnut, cherry and sycamore. He repaired furniture for family and friends.
He was proceded in death by his sister Betsy Rebuck; brother Thomas Ross; brother-in-laws Ronald Rebuck, Lynn Sammons and Edmond Boyer; nephew Patrick Kohl and granddaughter Madelyn Zartman.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Taffi Zartman (Jay); son Shawn (Beth); six grandchildren, Logan Weldy, Hunter Ross, Jaden Weldy, Rachel Ross, Evelyn Johnston, Grace Johnston; two brothers Dan Ross and Paul Ross (Barbara), and many nieces and nephews.
A private service to celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family.
Preston’s personal request was that any donations in his honor be made to SUN TECH Foundation, P.O. Box 527, New Berlin, PA 17855, writing Preston’s name in the the memo.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury.