Preston L. “Lin” Davis, 86, of Hillside Place, Milton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Nursing Care Center, Lewisburg.
Born in Milton on Jan. 22, 1936, he was a son of the late Preston B. and Isabelle (Lindner) Davis. He was married to his loving wife Margaret “Meg” (Whitenight) Davis for 59 years until her passing on May 18, 2018.
Lin graduated from Milton High School Class of 1953 and magna cum laude from Dartmouth College in 1957. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania in 1960, where he served as editor of the law review. He clerked for one year for the Honorable Herbert F. Goodrich on U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals. He returned to Milton to work with his father, Preston B. Davis, in a firm that began in 1895. In 1970, R. Michael Kaar joined the firm and it became Davis, Davis, & Kaar.
Lin served as solicitor for Northumberland County from 1964 to 1969, Northumberland County Redevelopment Authority, the Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds, Milton Municipal Authority, Milton Regional Sewer Authority, Delaware Township, Mifflinburg Zoning Hearing Board and Lewis Township Zoning Hearing Board. He also served as a Director of The First National Bank of Milton, Commonwealth Bank and Commonwealth Bancshares, as well as a member of the advisory boards for Meridian, CoreStates and Sovereign Banks. He was also a former Director of SUN Home Health Services. He was a member of Northumberland County (Past President), Pennsylvania and American Bar Associations.
Lin lived a life of service. He was president of the Susquehanna Valley Area Council and later Susquehanna Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He was chairman of the Board of Tressler Lutheran Services Associates, vice-president of Hemlock Council, Girl Scouts U.S.A., chairman of Focus Central Pennsylvania, Past Master of the Milton Masonic Lodge, and on the Boards of Milton Rotary, the United Way, Wynding Brook Country Club, and the Northumberland County Republican Party.
Lin was an avid golfer and Penn State sports fan. He was a member of the Penn State Wrestling Club, the Nittany Lion Club, and rarely missed a Penn State football game or annual NCAA wrestling championship event. He enjoyed tailgating with friends and family and hosted years of winter sports weekends at Penn State, spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Lin was a loving father and is survived by four children, Kerry Davis and wife, Judy of Sunbury, Kathy Hrenko of Kennett Square, Kirk Davis and wife, JoAnn of Blossburg, and Kelly Farquhar and husband, William of Newark, Del.; a brother, W. Laurence Davis and wife, Catherine of Center Valley; nine grandchildren whom he adored, Kristopher Davis, Adam Hrenko, Rachel Davis Wright and husband, Jason, Aaron Hrenko, Zachary Hrenko, Jarrod Davis, Joel Farquhar, Katrina Davis and Justin Farquhar. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Eleanor (Whitenight) Beaver, and brother-in-law, Gene Whitenight and wife Linda. He is also survived by his long-term legal partner, R. Michael Kaar; and executive team, Dana Ramsey and Vicki Lose.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Gary Schaeffer officiating.
Interment will follow in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Milton Rotary, P.O. Box 36, Milton, PA 17847.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.