For the founders and organizers of the new nonprofit organization Pride of the Susquehanna Valley, the group’s advocacy and education will extend long beyond Pride Month.
Group President Victoria Rosancrans said the goal of the organization, formed earlier this year by six board members, is to grow and make a difference in the lives of Valley residents of all ages who may struggle.
“We live this every day, and who better to talk about it, advocate and educate than those of us who live in the community,” Rosancrans said, stressing that the organization supports LGBTQ+ youth in the region, where she says there is a clear need.
“We’re passionate about not losing kids to suicide,” Rosancrans said.
There has been some support among municipalities, particularly during June’s Pride Month.
The group contacted 22 townships, 11 boroughs, two cities and Northumberland County commissioners asking for letters of support or proclamations for Pride Month. Replies came from Turbotville, Watsontown, Snydertown, Sunbury, Milton and Northumberland County, Rosancrans said.
“This came from us living every day in the LGBTQ community and our own experiences, and the climate we see in our country right now and what trickles down into municipalities,” Rosancrans said.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said it is imperative to build inclusive and accepting communities.
“Diversity is not something we just talk about, but something we live with,” said Alvarez. “June is celebrated as Pride Month, but our community must be committed to our LGBTQ plus residents throughout the year.”
Rosancrans said she hopes society members are beginning to move from tolerance to acceptance.
“We shouldn’t be tolerating human beings,” said Rosancrans. “We’re not trying to turn anyone gay.”
A July 31 Drag Show will be held at Little Addy’s Cafe in Sunbury. “It’s about education and advocacy. and we’re having fun doing it,” Rosancrans said.
“It’s a great group (Pride of the Susquehanna Valley) of people. We’re going to gain a lot of traction. We’re not doing this quietly,” Rosancrans said. “I hope we can have a nice, peaceful event. If people want to picket, that’s fine. We’re going into this with a positive attitude. We’re grateful to the city of Sunbury.”
On Wednesday, the final film in the group’s Pride Series will air at Lewisburg’s Campus Theatre. On Aug. 13, the group will host a show and movie at the Point Drive-In, the last show at the theater Rosanscrans said.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the group’s Northumberland County Pride event is set for the Sunbury amphitheater.