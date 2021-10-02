I feel fortunate to have a primary care physician I both like and trust.
Not everybody does. In some rural areas, including here in the Valley, they can be hard to come by.
The patient-to-primary care physician ratio in rural areas is only 39.8 physicians per 100,000 people, compared to 53.3 physicians per 100,000 in urban areas, according to the National Rural Health Association. Plus, as we reported in our special report “Rx for Rural Health,” rural residents face difficult transportation issues in accessing health care.
Even where there is a choice, I know several basically healthy people who prefer to use an emergency room or an urgent care facility when a medical problem crops up.
Yes, there are off-hour or weekend times when those places come in handy for everybody. But even if I do find myself in the situation to use one, I know I’ll eventually go back to my regular doctor for follow-up.
I went to my doctor for a routine check-up on Wednesday.
After all the usual stuff, my doctor reminded me I was due for my second of two pneumonia vaccine shots and that I could also get the annual flu shot I’ve been getting for years.
I got both. After all, I was there to take care of my personal health, and those shots were both part of that goal and what my doctor recommended.
I wish I could have also gotten the booster COVID-19 vaccine while I was there, but that wasn’t yet available. My first two shots were from Moderna, and that company has not yet gotten the official approval from the FDA and CDC for its booster.
When it does become available, I will get it as soon as possible, as my doctor advised.
Why on earth wouldn’t I? I trust my doctor with all other aspects of my basic care. Why would I question this?
I’ve been thinking lately that maybe one of the reasons why some people have been so stubborn about getting the COVID-19 vaccines is the fact that they don’t have a primary care physician.
Without a trusted doctor who you’ve been going to all along that you turn to for advice, it can be hard to get your questions answered, your concerns addressed and any anxieties about getting the vaccine put to rest.
There’s so much ridiculous misinformation out there about the vaccines on the web and on social media. It drives doctors, including mine, crazy.
And, of course, there’s always your cousin’s uncle’s best friend’s sister, who clearly knows better than all of the doctors and scientists.
Much of the vaccine misinformation is politically-based. I’m not sure even the most trusted personal physician is likely to change the mind of someone who thinks this is all some massive liberal plot.
But a primary care doctor can make a big difference. Unfortunately fewer people — especially young people — have them these days.
A 2019 study from the Kaiser Family Foundations showed 45 percent of adults, age 18 to 29 years, did not have a primary care physician and that 26 percent of all adults do not have one.
As for the COVID-19 vaccine, another Kaiser study found that 11 percent of responders said their personal doctor motivated them to get it.
OK. Eleven percent doesn’t seem like a lot. But as we struggle to get more people vaccinated in this country, a primary care physician can play an important role in getting hesitant individuals to get the vaccine.
Those who have the opporunity to access a primary care physician should get one. After that, please listen to them. They know much more than your cousin’s uncle’s best friend’s sister.
