Priscilla A. Yost, 61, of McEwensville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at her home.
Born Sept. 3, 1960, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Bernard D. and Beatrice P. (Fisher) Yost.
She was a 1978 graduate of Warrior Run High School and had worked as a veterinary technician for more than 30 years with Dr. Warren Fisher’s Veterinary Practice in Montgomery.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, rural Watsontown.
She is survived by an aunt and uncle, Gladys and Dio Yost of Conneaut Lake, in addition to many cousins.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., with her pastor, the Rev. Donald Snyder officiating.
Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.
If sending flowers, the family suggests using Charlene’s Petal Talk, Milton, 570-490-9597.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc., PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.