SUNBURY — Fans continued to cheer for their favorite competitors and even got louder when a Shikellamy High School football coach tossed a loud mouth entertainer over the top rope to end a fun-filled day of pro-wrestling at the Ice Rink.
WXWC4 CEO and former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Headshrinker Samu said he was happy to see all the fans after nearly two years of not being in the city or experiencing a live event because of COVID-19.
“It was so much fun seeing everyone and watching everyone have a great time,” he said. “I love Sunbury and the people, and we are so blessed to be back at this again.”
The event was free to the community but WXWC4 wanted fans to donate to the Shikellamy High School football booster club upon entrance.
“We wanted to help out the team and school during tough times,” Samu said.
The ring was set up in the parking lot of the ice rink and wrestlers battled each other until the main event came when the Rev. Ron Hunt squared off against "Lobo" and after a hard-fought match, "Lobo" was victorious much to the dislikes of Hunt.
"I didn't even want this match and the Shikellamy Braves are to blame because they are losers," Hunt yelled to the crowd.
Assistant football coach and Sunbury attorney Joel Wiest didn't take kindly to the words and entered the ring and the two exchanged words before Wiest tossed Hunt over the top rope to the pleasure of the near 200 fans and Shikellamy Braves football players in attendance.
Hunt, of Pittsburgh, said he was honored to be part of the event and had a blast all in good fun with the team.
"This was great and such a fun day," he said. "I wish nothing but the best for the Braves and I want to come back and support the team any way I can."
Samu said WXWC4 will return to Sunbury at some point in the near future. "We thank everyone for coming out and we look forward to seeing everyone soon."